NORTH WILDWOOD – Police happened to catch a man for drug-related charges when he was out riding his bike in the middle of the night.
According to a press release from the North Wildwood Police Department, Nelson Lopez, 53, of Wildwood, was riding his bike on Surf Avenue without a light. An officer moved to pull himover, but Lopez made multiple direction changes up a side street before he was stopped.
It was then thatpolicediscovered an active warrant out of Wildwood for his arrest.
Further investigation revealed that his satchel contained cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and what police called “a large amount of U.S. currency.”
Authorities say Lopez also was carrying 75 bags of heroin “under his genitalia area.”
Lopez has been charged withdistribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic summons for failure to equip his bike with lights.
He is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
