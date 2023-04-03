SEA ISLE CITY – Police have arrested a Pine Hill man and charged him with sexually assaulting two juveniles in Sea Isle City.
Man, 64, Charged with Sexually Assaulting 2 Juveniles in SIC
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
