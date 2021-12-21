LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,130 calls, averaging a total of 162 calls per day. Police also made a total of 3 arrests during this period.

Weekly Adult Arrest Report:

12-9-21

  • Felicia M. Omrod, 31, Cape May Court House, NJ - Shoplifting

12-11-21

  • John T. Matthews, 32, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order

Below is a breakdown of incidents by date:

 

12-6-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -8
Public Services –162
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
None
 
12-7-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -14
Public Services -99
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Fraud – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. Hudson Ave., Villas
 
12-8-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -2
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -14
Public Services -120
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Burglary – Mowery Ave., Villas
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Theft – Lower Twp., NJ
 
12-9-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -10
Public Services -188
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
None
 
12-10-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -12
Public Services -170
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Theft – Honeysuckle Lane, Erma
Fraud – Dogwood Lane. North Cape May
 
12-11-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -6
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -17
Public Services -80
Domestic Violence Incidents -3
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd. & E. New York Ave., Villas
 
12-12-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -2
Traffic Enforcement -6
Public Services -79
Domestic Violence Incidents -4
Criminal Mischief – E. Virginia Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
 

 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are presumed innocent, unless proven otherwise.

 

