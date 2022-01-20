LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA - Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 907 calls, averaging a total of 130 calls per day. Police also made a total of 6 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

 

12-20-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -22
Public Services –70
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
DWI – Route 9, Erma
 
12-21-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -45
Public Services -82
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
 
12-22-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -51
Public Services -109
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Walnut Ave., Villas
 
12-23-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -31
Public Services -85
Domestic Violence Incidents -3
Criminal Mischief – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Arizona Ave. & Bayshore Ave., Villas
 
12-24-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -4
Public Services -117
Domestic Violence Incidents -4
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
 
12-25-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -3
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -2
Public Services -53
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
None
 
12-26-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -2
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -2
Traffic Enforcement -29
Public Services -58
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
None
 

 

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

 

12-20-21

  • Nicole M. Toler/30, North Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
  • Christopher J. Jastremski/35, Wildwood, NJ - DWI 

12-22-21

  • Baldemar Mendoza-Ortiz/43, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court 

12-23-21

  • Danielle L. Hill/50, Erma, NJ - DWI

12-25-21

  • Rudy Y. Suchite-Aldana/27, Erma, NJ - Simple Assault 

12-26-21

  • Stephen D. Morley/18, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments