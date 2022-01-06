LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

ERMA -The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,015 calls, averaging a total of 145 calls per day. Police also made a total of 7 arrests during this period.

Weekly Adult Arrest Report:

  

12-13-21

  • Eric L. Dishman, 30, Villas, NJ - Defiant Trespasser

 

12-14-21

  • Alexis S. Davis, 27, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
  • Arturio N. Fleuristal, 27, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

12-15-21

  • Brian P. Johnson, 50, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

 

12-16-21

  • Juan R. Salazar, 36, Villas, NJ – DWI, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test, Driving Without Driver’s License/Exam, etc.

 

12-19-21

  • Andres C. Coche-Tambriz, 49, Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Sean P. Mahoney, 26, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Court

Below is a breakdown of incidents by date:

 

12-13-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -12
Public Services –120
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
None
 
12-14-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -19
Public Services -112
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Burglary – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Town Bank Rd., Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Sunset Blvd. Cape May Point
 
12-15-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -2
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -16
Public Services -71
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
 
12-16-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -29
Public Services -108
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
DWI – Tomlin Ave. & Peters Rd., Villas
 
12-17-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -6
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -20
Public Services -148
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
None
 
12-18-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -2
Fire Related Calls -1
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -27
Public Services -109
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
 
12-19-21 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -21
Public Services -68
Domestic Violence Incidents -3
Simple Assault – Howland Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Sunset Beach, Lower Twp.
DWI – Maple & Bayshore Rds., Villas
DWI – Route 9, Erma
 

 

