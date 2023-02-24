COURT HOUSE – For the second time in less than two weeks, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest of an individual charged with possession of child pornography.
Lower Police, Prosecutor Announce 2nd Arrest in 2 Weeks for Child Porn
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
- Delaware County - Cape May Point: re: birds. I am in Delaware County and I have noticed that for a while now. No toads either. I totally agree with you
- Dennis TWP. - Here we go again with the unmarked Trooper stopping females but this also occurring on back roads. This Trooper wearing a tactical vest and showing a lieutenants badge. This happen before to a friend...
- North Wildwood - If you are so concerned about the structure being built in someone's back yard, go to City Hall and question it, find out if it was permitted. otherwise, quite complaining!
- Del HAVEN - I would like to thank all the officers from the Middle Twp. Police Department for everything you have been doing. I know it is very difficult in these trying times and for the money you get. I have...
- MIDDLE TWP. - Could someone please tell me who is responsible for Golf Club Rd.. I have contacted the Parkway Authority, Middle Twp. Roads, CM County Roads. These trees are constantly falling onto the road and...