ERMA - Lower Township Police Department recently promoted three Police Officers. One Officer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC), one to the rank of Sergeant and one to the rank of Corporal.
The promoted officers biographies are listed by rank and seniority below:
Michael Majane Promoted to Sergeant First Class
SFC Majane began serving his new role as a police administrator overseeing Support Operations, School Resource Officers (SROs), Special Events, and Municipal Court Liaison.
Sergeant First Class Michael Majane has lifelong ties to the community of Lower Township and his father, Frank Majane, was a retired Lieutenant from the Lower Township Police Department.
SFC Majane came to the department as a full-time patrol officer in 2001. In 2010, he was assigned to the Detective Division and was assigned as the Detective First Class in October of 2013, who at that time over saw the Detective Division. He was assigned as a Corporal for a Patrol squad in December of 2019 and promoted to the rank of Sergeant in September of 2020.
During his career at the department, he has attended many advanced training courses to include: Top Gun Narcotics Investigation, Investigative Photography and Video, Crime Scene and Advanced Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, Internal Affairs Investigation.
He is the Departmental Evidence Custodian and Firearms Instructor and certified as a Glock Professional and Colt Defense M-4 Armorer.
Additionally, he has served his community as a member of the Lower Township SWAT team and then the Cape May County SWAT Team from 2005-2016 and he has instructed at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2003. Some of the classes he teaches at the academy are: Methods of Instruction, Vehicle Operations, Physical Conditioning, Defensive Tactics, Expandable Baton, Firearms and Patrol Rifle Instructor; and MILO Instructor.
Jason Felsing Promoted to Sergeant
Sergeant Felsing will be the new Squad Leader for Squad 1 in the Patrol Division. He was previously assigned as the Corporal of Squad 4. Sergeant Jason Felsing, took his Oath of Office at the Lower Township Council meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Sergeant Jason Felsing - Badge #202, is a 7-year veteran of the police department and was hired in March of 2015 as a full time officer. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 2007 and continued his studies at both Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa and West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV.
Sergeant Felsing utilizes the intrapersonal skills he obtained from his education and work experience to effectively converse with both his fellow officers and members of the public. He is currently attending Thomas Edison State University to finish his degree in Business Management with a focus on Leadership in a Municipal Setting.
Sergeant Felsing has been trained by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) in many of their advanced impaired driving detection courses, and graduated the Drug Recognition Expert Program in November of 2020. Sergeant Felsing was awarded the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.A.D.) award in 2017 for his efforts in curbing impaired driving.
He has also been trained in investigating Crash Incidents and continues to pursue training in regards to the advanced analysis of motor vehicle accidents. He also serves as the Head Coach of the Boy’s Tennis team for Lower Cape May Regional High School.
Sergeant Felsing is married to his high school sweetheart Amanda, with whom he shares two beautiful daughters Harper, 6, and Blair, 3.
Dallas Bohn Jr. Promoted to Corporal
Corporal Dallas Bohn Jr. - Badge #182, is a lifelong resident of Lower Township and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1999. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from March of 1999 until March of 2011, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to leaving the military. While in the New Jersey Army National Guard, he deployed to Iraq from April of 2003 until April of 2004.
Corporal Bohn was hired in January of 2006 as a full-time Police Officer with the Lower Township Police Department. Upon graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy, he was initially assigned to the Patrol Division. From January of 2013 until August of 2013, he was assigned to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force. In 2014, he was assigned to the Detective Bureau and later transferred back to the Patrol Division in 2021.
During his career at the department, he has attended many advanced training courses, including Top Gun Narcotic Investigations, Investigative Photography, Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, and Crisis Intervention Team Training.
Dallas is married to his wife, Tiffany Bohn, who is the school nurse at Cape May Elementary School. They have a son and a daughter, Logan and Ava.
He will be assigned as the Corporal of Patrol Squad #3.