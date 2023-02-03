ERMA – Lower TownshipPolice Department (LTPD) announced it has charged a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman for making a false report of an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional High School.
Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call Jan. 23 reporting an active shooter atthe highschool, prompting animmediate multi-agency response.
After the Jan. 23 incident, Capt. Charles Ryan, of the LTPD, said active shooter protocols were swiftly activated by the school, law enforcement officers, as well as additional first responders.
Ultimately, the report was determined to be false.The police department has a school resource officer (SRO) at the high school, who was able to help assess the situation and determine there was no active shooter.
Afollow-up investigation, coordinated with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, led to the identification of thecaller. The caller, whose name was not immediately available, has been charged with creating a false public alarm, a third-degree crime. Further action is being taken through the courts.
