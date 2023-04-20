HUGO MICHAEL MAUCHER MUGSHOT

Hugo Michael Maucher

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The defendant in a fatal hit-and-run accident, which killed an 80-year-old pedestrian, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment April 19; however, his attorney indicated a plea agreement has been reached with prosecutors and would soon be entered.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments