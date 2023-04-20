COURT HOUSE – The defendant in a fatal hit-and-run accident, which killed an 80-year-old pedestrian, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment April 19; however, his attorney indicated a plea agreement has been reached with prosecutors and would soon be entered.
editor's pick
Lawyer for Hit-and-Run Defendant Indicates Plea Deal Reached
