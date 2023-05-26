Himebaugh 2.jpg

Mark Himebaugh was 11 when he was last seen near his family’s home, in Del Haven.  

 Courtesy charleyproject.org

COURT HOUSE – Law enforcement is hoping new artificial intelligence (AI) based technology will help find answers to a 30-year-old cold case from Middle Township.

Himebaugh 1.jpg

Mark Himebaugh's photo is shown age-progressed to 40 years.  

