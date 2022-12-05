LT_JUV-ATTACK-SENIOR-SCREENSHOT.JPG

In video obtained by the Herald, a female juvenile is shown attacking a senior citizen outside his home in North Cape May. The juvenile received a stationhouse adjustment from Lower Township police but will avoid formal charges if she abides by the conditions set. 

 Provided

NORTH CAPE MAY – A female juvenile will face consequences for attacking a senior citizen in October, which was caught on cell phone video published by the Herald. 

