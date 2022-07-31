Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Avalon (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-15-22
Mahogani D. Ennals
Millville
Not provided
Theft
Avalon
6-17-22
Michelle L. Ferri
Yardley, PA
53
DWI, failure to observe traffic lanes, breath sample refusal
Cape May
6-6-22
Donald Arndt
Lower Township
32
DWI
Cape May
6-7-22
John Cutter
Cape May
46
Defiant trespassing
Cape May
6-13-22
Stephen Desalis
Court House
32
Robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card
Cape May (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-14-22
Tekisha L. Scruggs
Ennis, TX
Not provided
Prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon
Cape May
6-15-22
Robert E. Mullock
Cape May Point
72
DWI
Cape May
6-20-22
Olga A. Stathakopoulos
Court House
42
DWI
Cape May
6-22-22
Theodore A. McGuire
Woodstown
24
Criminal mischief
Cape May
6-21-22
Maxwell R. Dinkelacker
Court House
Not provided
Contempt, driving with a suspension
Cape May (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-23-22
Jose M. Miquel Rodrigu
Robbinsville
Not provided
Criminal mischief, burglary
Dennis Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-6-22
Nicole R. Scarlett
Millville
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Dennis Township (Prosecutor’s Office
6-15-22
Justin G. Flash
Dennis Township
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt, aggravated assault domestic, criminal restraint
Dennis Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-15-22
Mahogani D. Ennals
Millville
Not provided
Theft
Dennis Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-22-22
Ryan M. Morgan
Wildwood
Not provided
Endangering the welfare of a child (abuse/neglect)
Lower Township
6-1-22
Craig S. Pilczuk
*Not Provided
55
Simple assault
Lower Township
6-4-22
John M. Leszezynski
*Not Provided
66
Contempt
Lower Township
6-4-22
John N. Perian
*Not Provided
40
Burglary, theft, criminal mischief
Lower Township
6-4-22
Calvin Fabio
*Not Provided
43
Contempt
Lower Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-7-22
Eli K. Thistlewood
Crum Lynne, PA
Not provided
Special sentence of parole life sentence
Lower Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-9-22
Ernest R. Gray
*Not Provided
48
Aggravated arson, conspiracy, burglary
Lower Township
6-10-22
Randy Grey
*Not Provided
58
Aggravated arson, conspiracy
Lower Township
6-11-22
Pamela S. Brockman
*Not Provided
36
Simple assault
Lower Township
6-13-22
Steven B. Smearman
*Not Provided
51
Terroristic threats
Lower Township
6-15-22
Ian T. Hynds
*Not Provided
22
Contempt
Lower Township
6-15-22
Samantha J. Ferguson
*Not Provided
34
Simple assault
Lower Township
6-16-22
Francis J. Smith
*Not Provided
45
Endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault
Lower Township
6-17-22
Micheal E. Gabrys
*Not Provided
42
Burglary, theft
Lower Township
6-17-22
Matthew Camp
*Not Provided
41
Unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon, use or possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Lower Township
6-17-22
Oliver S. Twist IV
*Not Provided
38
Endangering the welfare of a child, harassment
Lower Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-17-22
Robert J. Dinofa Jr.
Villas
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2x), terroristic threats, aggravated assault domestic, aggravated assault strangulation
Lower Township
6-23-22
Ross E. Sientki
*Not Provided
21
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, disorderly person’s intent to use or distribute
Lower Township
6-23-22
Michelle P. Zizzamia
*Not Provided
60
Simple assault
Lower Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Matthew Camp
Erma
Not provided
Aggravated assault with a firearm
Lower Township
6-24-22
Nicole C. Deihl
*Not Provided
32
Contempt
Lower Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Woodrow Gibson
East Orange
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt (2x), aggravated assault causing bodily injury, robbery, carjacking, unlawful taking, theft, resisting arrest
Lower Township
6-25-22
Christopher W. Berry
*Not Provided
21
Contempt, harassment
Lower Township
6-27-22
Julian M. Valentine
*Not Provided
19
Not provided
Lower Township
6-28-22
Jose I. Ortiz
*Not Provided
54
Contempt
Lower Township
6-28-22
Robert F. Conroy Jr.
*Not Provided
72
DWI
Lower Township
6-29-22
Christopher W. Berry
*Not Provided
21
Contempt, criminal trespassing
Lower Township
6-29-22
Nicole K. Davis
*Not Provided
39
Criminal trespassing
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-1-22
Markee D. Pruitt
Brooklyn, NY
*Not Provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-1-22
Jahquees T. Johnson
Court House
*Not Provided
Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-1-22
Rudy I. Castillo
Egg Harbor Township
*Not Provided
Aggravated assault
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-2-22
Luis D. Rodriguez
North Wildwood
*Not Provided
Contempt, harassment
Middle Township
6-3-22
Ryan P. Freeling
Rio Grande
27
Obstructing the administration of the law
Middle Township
6-3-22
Katrina M. Fabio
Del Haven
31
DWI, careless driving, failure to wear seat equipment, possession of unsealed alcoholic beverage container
Middle Township
6-4-22
Brandon B. Curtis
Del Haven
26
Assault by automobile, DWI
Middle Township
6-4-22
Kelly P. Francisco
Rio Grande
48
Aggravated assault, assault by automobile
Middle Township
6-4-22
Nathaniel J. McKnight
Trenton
23
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-5-22
Lee-Ann Stansbury
Burleigh
33
ATS contempt warrant (2x)
Middle Township
6-6-22
Shireelyn A. Gordon
Woodbine
28
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
6-6-22
Michael M. Nehr
Wildwood
22
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
6-7-22
Juvenile
Court House
16
Aggravated assault
Middle Township
6-8-22
Juvenile
Court House
14
Violation of probation
Middle Township
6-8-22
Dana V. Debolt
Wildwood
38
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-8-22
Name redacted
Rio Grande
35
Simple assault, ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-8-22
Dana V. Deblot
Wildwood
Not provided
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-9-22
Jacklyn N. Kelley
North Cape May
35
Shoplifting
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-9-22
Kathleen M. Lemaire
Court House
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-9-22
Harold J. Watkins
Wildwood
Not provided
Aggravated assault with a firearm
Middle Township
6-10-22
Brittany L. McNair
Ocean View
37
Shoplifting (4thdegree)
Middle Township
6-10-22
Brian E. Chase
Rio Grande
35
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-10-22
Damon T. Redden
Williamstown
50
DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, failure to observe traffic lanes, reckless driving
Middle Township
6-11-22
Ralph J. Otto
Rio Grande
58
ACS contempt warrant, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
6-11-22
Virgil D. Hill
Wildwood
56
DWI
Middle Township
6-12-22
Michael M. Nehr
Wildwood
22
Defiant trespassing, resisting arrest
Middle Township
6-12-22
George W. Davis
Court House
51
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
6-12-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
Philadelphia, PA
38
Resisting arrest with physical force, resisting arrest causing risk to another, obstruction of the administration of law
Middle Township
6-12-22
Danielle R. Peranteau
Court House
51
ATS contempt warrant (2x)
Middle Township
6-12-22
Name redacted
Wildwood Crest
45
ACS contempt warrant, aggravated assault (3x)
Middle Township
6-13-22
Jordan A. Shelton
Del Haven
23
DWI, reckless driving, unregistered vehicle, delaying traffic
Middle Township
6-13-22
Name redacted
Whitesboro
25
Simple assault, criminal mischief
Middle Township
6-14-22
Patricia H. Finkbeiner
North Wildwood
66
Shoplifting
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-13-22
Michelle L. Castorina
Wildwood
Not provided
Aggravated assault domestic, aggravated assault, attempt, aggravated assault causing injury
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-13-22
Clarence A. Pike
Court House
Not provided
Escape from detention
Middle Township
6-14-22
Name redacted
Court House
62
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-14-22
Francisco Conde
Elmer
27
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
6-15-22
Donna M. Didonato
Devon, PA
54
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-15-22
George D. Hoff
Court House
61
Animal cruelty
Middle Township
6-15-22
Teresa G. Hoff
Court House
57
Animal cruelty
Middle Township
6-15-22
Name redacted
Burleigh
42
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-17-22
Juvenile
Rio Grande
17
Aggravated assault
Middle Township
6-17-22
Name redacted
Court House
51
Aggravated assault
Middle Township
6-18-22
Garvey McNeill
North Cape May
50
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia
Middle Township
6-19-22
Annette L. Sample
Court House
51
Unlawful possession of a weapon, purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-19-22
Anthony P. Rivera
Court House
33
Lewdness
Middle Township
6-19-22
Name redacted
Mount Holly
54
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-20-22
Name redacted
Court House
23
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-20-22
Matthew M. Goldstein
Feasterville, PA
18
False public alarm, conspiracy, threatening violence
Middle Township
6-20-22
Joseph M. Vannauker
Levittown, PA
18
False public alarm, conspiracy, threatening violence
Middle Township
6-20-22
Kaashaun T. Parks-Campbell
Mays Landing
24
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
6-20-22
Kristine V. Givens
Woodbine
42
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-21-22
Glenn D. Dunleavy
Del Haven
59
Leaving the scene of a fatal accident
Middle Township
6-23-22
Michael M. Nehr
Wildwood
22
Defiant trespassing
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Brandi Richards
Court House
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon (2x)
Middle Township
6-25-22
Jose A. Lopez-Valentin
Cape May
29
ATS contempt warrant (2x)
Middle Township
6-25-22
Tahymeir J. Parks
Philadelphia, PA
23
Throwing bodily fluid at a Department of Corrections employee (3x)
Middle Township
6-26-22
Kelsey Clendaniel
Mays Landing
26
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-26-22
Mary Luce-Caterino
Philadelphia, PA
47
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-26-22
Tiffany L. Domizio
Philadelphia, PA
35
Shoplifting
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-27-22
Joel M. Quintana-Medina
Rio Grande
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (2x)
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-27-22
Frankie T. Sola
Rio Grande
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (2x)
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-27-22
Zulmarie Arroyo
Rio Grande
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (2x)
Middle Township
6-27-22
Name redacted
Rio Grande
55
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-27-22
Kriste Fabrizio Farrell
Spring City, PA
41
Shoplifting
Middle Township
6-28-22
Name redacted
Whitesboro
59
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
6-28-22
Alex Jr. Alexis
Rio Grande
56
Defiant trespassing
Middle Township
6-29-22
Dante E. Norton
Court House
43
Violating a contempt order (2x), retaliation against a witness
Middle Township
6-29-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
Philadelphia, PA
38
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, defiant trespassing
Middle Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-29-22
Tony D’Agostino
Court House
Not provided
Aggravated assault domestic, aggravated assault strangulation, criminal restraint
North Wildwood
6-2-22
Daniel McCabe
Cape May
44
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
6-2-22
Paul Rohm
Villas
28
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-3-22
Eric Smith Jr.
Rio Grande
19
Driving without a license
North Wildwood
6-3-22
Juvenile
North Wildwood
Juvenile
Criminal mischief
North Wildwood
6-4-22
Joseph Hurd
Reading, PA
24
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
6-4-22
Brian Coleman
Woodbury
32
Receiving stolen property
North Wildwood
6-5-22
Alkisamed Rodriquez-Hams
North Wildwood
28
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-5-22
Jack Oshaughnessy
South Plainfield
20
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-5-22
Daniel Oshaughnessy
South Plainfield
23
Contempt
North Wildwood
6-5-22
Juvenile
Wildwood Crest
Juvenile
Criminal mischief
North Wildwood
6-8-22
Michael McGettigan
Jenkintown, PA
53
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-11-22
Robert Hennessey
Warminster, PA
21
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
6-11-22
Shaun Kleber
Woodbine
41
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-12-22
Jarrett McGlone
Essington, PA
30
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-12-22
Daniel Goodz
Warminster, PA
21
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-12-22
Edward North
Horsham, PA
21
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-12-22
Austin Fear
Pennsville
36
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-12-22
Austin Fear
Pennsville
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
North Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-12-22
Matthew Maxwell
North Wildwood
Not provided
Aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault domestic violence, terroristic threats
North Wildwood
6-12-22
Angel Santiago-Santana
Wildwood
32
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
6-14-22
Stephen Gendaszek
Deptford
53
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-15-22
Nolan Quinn
Doylestown, PA
18
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-17-22
Luis Soto-Garcia
Wildwood
46
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-17-22
Conor Keogh
Plymouth Meeting, PA
20
DWI
North Wildwood
6-18-22
Mathaniel James
Trenton
31
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-18-22
Melinda Jordan
Philadelphia, PA
42
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-18-22
Juvenile
Philadelphia, PA
Juvenile
Shoplifting
North Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-18-22
David Flanders
Wildwood
Not provided
Terroristic threats
North Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-19-22
Benjamin W. Schaffer
Rio Grande
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt
North Wildwood
6-19-22
Benjamin Schafter
Rio Grande
39
Aggravated assault
North Wildwood
6-19-22
David Flanders
Del Haven
25
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-19-22
Douglas Ludy
Pottstown, PA
28
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
6-19-22
Stefanie Gabris
Collingswood, NJ
21
DWI
North Wildwood
6-19-22
Andrew Conte
North Wildwood
43
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-21-22
Raymond Mulligan
Springfield, PA
73
Leaving the scene of an accident
North Wildwood
6-23-22
James Walder
Williamstown
34
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-24-22
Brooke Alliano
Sewell
29
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-24-22
Dmitry Kaptsov
Wildwood Crest
37
Not provided
North Wildwood
6-24-22
Michael Davis
Philadelphia, PA
44
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Amanda Levy
Broomall, PA
25
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Demi Cuffari
Philadelphia, PA
29
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Michael Rich
Philadelphia, PA
40
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Juvenile
North Wildwood
Juvenile
Burglary
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Juvenile
Hagerstown, MD
Juvenile
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Juvenile
North Wildwood
Juvenile
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
6-25-22
Juvenile
Newtown Square, PA
Juvenile
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
6-26-22
Alli Duczkowski
Philadelphia, PA
32
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-26-22
Tristram Baldwin
Waltham, MA
33
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-26-22
Louis Spivey
Court House
40
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-26-22
Juvenile
Abington, PA
Juvenile
Theft
North Wildwood
6-28-22
Chase Erat
Rockville, MD
22
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
6-28-22
Daniel Miller
Drexel Hill, PA
21
Theft, trespassing (local ordinance)
North Wildwood
6-28-22
Daron Brown
Philadelphia, PA
40
Simple assault
North Wildwood
6-28-22
Jesse Osinski
North Wildwood
52
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
6-29-22
Hakim Idris
Annadelle, VA
20
Obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud
North Wildwood
6-29-22
Angus Harper
Portland, OR
31
Conspiracy
North Wildwood
6-29-22
Mike Hawm (spelling unclear on provided document)
Wildwood
41
Service of warrant
Sea Isle City
6-3-22
Jonathan J. Turner
Medford
22
Failure to maintain lamps, DWI, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-4-22
Joseph Michael Dolan
Malvern, PA
26
Possession of heroin or opium, improper use of out of state registration, DWI, wrong way on a one-way street
Sea Isle City
6-8-22
Jolin M. Parker
Oceanview
28
Suspended driver’s license/registration
Sea Isle City
6-12-22
Cole Michael Quigley
Philadelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-12-22
Alexander W. Singer
Phialdelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-12-22
Anastasia D. Ferko
Pasadena, MD
19
Concealing merchandise from a store without intent to pay
Sea Isle City
6-16-22
Sydney Rose Eckert
New Hope, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-16-22
Elizabeth Marie Duffy
Carnegie, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-16-22
Savannah Nicole Sevacko
Pittsburgh, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-16-22
Alexander John Borda
Yardley, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-17-22
Thomas J. Shusted III
Cherry Hill
20
Criminal mischief
Sea Isle City
6-17-22
Joshua D. Mitchell
Woodbine
20
Assault by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, DWI, failure to maintain traffic lanes, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-18-22
Jeralyn M. Raffa
Marmora
31
Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, refusal to submit to a breath test, driving while under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lanes, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-19-22
Nicholas Patric Gerardi
Wayne, PA
21
Obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public urination
Sea Isle City
6-19-22
Nicholas W. Lyon
Mays Landing
24
Unregistered vehicle, DWI, failure to maintain traffic lanes, reckless driving
Sea Isle City (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-19-22
Patrick E. McKenna
Marlton
Not provided
Terroristic threats, criminal mischief, burglary
Sea Isle City
6-20-22
Brian A. Bernetich
West Deptford
23
DWI, wrong way on a one-way street, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-21-22
Dante L. Dodds
Cherry Hill
20
Criminal mischief
Sea Isle City
6-23-22
Lilliah R. Hanrahan
Earlysville, VA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-23-22
Elizabeth Colby Yoh
Bryn Mawr, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-23-22
Madison L. Afanador
Woodbine
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Joshua M. Potter
Haddon Township
22
DWI, reckless driving, speeding
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Samuel E. Hoops
Mendham
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Elena Katharine Cianfrini
Richbor, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Benjamin P. Sanborn
Fairport, NY
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Amanda J. Merkle
Randolph
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-24-22
Michael J. Tyler Jr.
Watchung
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-25-22
Mia C. Givens
McLean, VA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-25-22
Caitlin R. Reeves
Woodbury
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-25-22
Kent Lawrence Walker
Devon, PA
50
Refusal to submit to a breathalyzer, DWI, speeding, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-26-22
William J. Petransky
Springfield, PA
33
Disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
6-26-22
Julian M. Ramos
Sewell
21
DWI, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-26-22
Kejsi Bocaj
Laurel Springs
22
Arrest on warrant
Sea Isle City
6-27-22
Lauren Anne Shull
Springfield, PA
29
DWI, failure to maintain traffic lane, careless driving likely to endanger another person
Sea Isle City
6-30-22
Ryan J. Kelly
Marlton
21
Theft of movable property
Sea Isle City
6-30-22
Molly Anne Cleary
Rydal, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
6-30-22
Brooke S. Welsh
Williamstown
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sherriff (County)
6-1-22
Russell W. Henderson
Wildwood
36
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-1-22
Clarence Albert Pike
Del Haven
39
Violation of probation or suspended sentence (x4)
Sherriff (County)
6-2-22
Donald J. Falcone
North Wildwood
63
Contempt (x2), purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Sherriff (County)
6-6-22
Rosemary C. McCoy
Seaville
62
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-7-22
Dana M. Starrett
Homeless
34
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-8-22
Christopher J. Jones
Court House
25
Resisting arrest by physical force or violence, (contempt x2)
Sherriff (County)
6-9-22
Ian C. Harris
Rio Grande
42
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-9-22
Duel R. Muniz-Rodriguez
Wildwood
30
Contempt (x3)
Sherriff (County)
6-10-22
Christopher Harris
Villas
43
Violation of probation or suspended sentence
Sherriff (County)
6-10-22
Darryll J. Meter
Cape May
44
Violation of probation or suspended sentence
Sherriff (County)
6-14-22
Steven D. Dunhour
Cape May
43
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-21-22
Garrett H. Brough
Rio Grande
41
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-29-22
Braxton Afifi
Atlantic City
25
Contempt
Sherriff (County)
6-29-22
Blake A. Bixler
Burleigh
28
Violation of probation or suspended sentence (x3)
Ocean City
6-2-22
Jonathan C. Howell
Marmora
Not provided
Aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by superior, endangering the welfare of a child through sexual contact, official misconduct
Ocean City
6-4-22
Tyrell Montague
Atlantic City
22
Contempt
Ocean City
6-5-22
Kathleen Meehan-Kiermeier
Deptford
52
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-5-22
Michael Smith
Philadelphia, PA
34
Contempt
Ocean City
6-6-22
Skylar Bocchicchio
Haddonfield
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-6-22
Petr Bartyzal
Ocean City
47
Simple assault
Ocean City
6-7-22
Connor Lowe
Pitman
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-8-22
Dana M. Starrett
Rio Grande
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, impersonation/theft of identity
Ocean City
6-8-22
Anthony Canizzaro
Egg Harbor Township
40
Contempt
Ocean City
6-9-22
Dana Starrett
Rio Grande
34
Theft, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, wrongful impersonation, hindering apprehension
Ocean City
6-10-22
Christopher Renauro
Ocean City
26
Simple assault
Ocean City
6-10-22
Serena Sauer
Abington, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-11-22
Melanie Gonzales
El Prado, NM
36
Endangering the welfare of a child
Ocean City
6-12-22
Alexis Baskerville
Philadelphia, PA
23
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-12-22
Ryan Moore
Hatboro, PA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-12-22
Emma Klindworth
Willston, ND
34
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-13-22
Flower Vandervelde-Person
Orange, CA
21
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-15-22
Justin Eskridge
Philadelphia, PA
33
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-15-22
Michelle Lefchuk
Philadelphia, PA
45
Shoplifting
Ocean City (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-16-22
David Robinson
Ocean City
Not provided
Aggravated assault by strangulation, witness tampering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Ocean City
6-16-22
Blaze Wood
Monroeton, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-16-22
Mollie Goodrich
Perkiomenville, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-18-22
Patrick McMenamin
Bainbridge Island, WA
64
DWI
Ocean City
6-18-22
Angel Cifuentes
Engelwood
47
Contempt
Ocean City
6-19-22
Robert Dunne
Princeton Junction
29
Obstruction
Ocean City
6-20-22
Jamie Watson
Ocean City
44
DWI
Ocean City
6-20-22
Kearston Sutton
Absecon
21
Fugitive
Ocean City
6-21-22
Gia Chelston
Sewell
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-21-22
Krystina Michel
Atlantic City
31
Theft
Ocean City (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-22-22
Aaron Smith
Bloomsburg, PA
Not provided
Unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon
Ocean City
6-22-22
Ian Jenkins
Hainesport
43
Contempt
Ocean City
6-22-22
Hasan Shakib
Lansdale, PA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-22-22
Kendall Messer
Center Valley, PA
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-23-22
William MacAllister
Philadelphia, PA
36
DWI
Ocean City
6-23-22
Jada Meekins
Middletown, DE
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-28-22
Samantha Boyd
Glenside, PA
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-28-22
Jenni Bourgeois
Ocean City
50
Theft
Ocean City
6-29-22
Kelly O’Neill-Knasick
Averill Park, NY
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-29-22
Natalie Anzalone
Cochranville, PA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
6-29-22
Emily Shepard
Northville, NY
20
Shoplifting
Upper Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-6-22
Juno M. Luciano
Vineland
Not provided
Manufacturing or distributing a controlled dangerous substance
Upper Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-8-22
Brian M. Harris
Ocean City
Not provided
Contempt
Upper Township (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-14-22
Jonathan C. Howell
Marmora
Not provided
Storing or maintaining an item depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child
Wildwood Crest
6-1-22
Ryan C. Merriman
Cape May
43
Lewdness observed by children under 13, improper behavior
Wildwood Crest
6-2-22
Quenton T. Skrine
Lancaster, PA
27
Aggravated assault, possession of a dum-dum bullet, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, knowingly receiving stolen property
Wildwood Crest
6-2-22
Jennie Martinez
Villas
46
Contempt of court (x2)
Wildwood Crest
6-3-22
James A. Tammaro
Philadelphia, PA
41
Contempt of court (x2)
Wildwood Crest
6-3-22
Chemayne L. Mannor
Red Bank
41
DWI
Wildwood Crest
6-3-22
Juvenile
Redacted
Redacted
DWI, wrong way on a one-way street, failure to maintain lamps, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle
Wildwood Crest
6-4-22
Ashley M. Laumeister
Philadelphia, PA
29
Unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a dum-dum bullet
Wildwood Crest
6-4-22
David J. Legrand-Bowers
Plainfield
29
Contempt of court (x2)
Wildwood Crest
6-4-22
Hector I. Oyola
Philadelphia, PA
22
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-11-22
Franklin D. Maiorini
Hancock’s Bridge
20
Defiant trespasser
Wildwood Crest
6-11-22
Candice L. Yarchak
Philadelphia, PA
40
Purposefully or knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Wildwood Crest
6-11-22
Deserie A. Keenan
Philadelphia, PA
51
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood Crest
6-11-22
James N. Borelli
Philadelphia, PA
47
DWI, reckless driving
Wildwood Crest
6-12-22
Christopher A. Ferrara
Wildwood Crest
72
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
6-13-22
Thomas E. Hooper
Mays Landing
36
Defiant trespasser
Wildwood Crest
6-13-22
Alberto H. Candelaria
Wildwood Crest
46
Aggravated assault (simple assault of an officer), disorderly conduct, obstruction of the administration of the law, use or threatening to use force
Wildwood Crest
6-15-22
Barbara A. Terhune
Reading, PA
56
DWI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lamps
Wildwood Crest
6-15-22
Collin S. Smith
Wildwood
19
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-16-22
Lacey D. Snow-Hamilton
Wildwood
38
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-17-22
Mary S. Bailey
Wildwood
18
Defiant trespasser
Wildwood Crest
6-17-22
Travis L. Copeland
Wildwood
20
Defiant trespasser
Wildwood Crest
6-18-22
Jacob M. Cassidy
Landisville
22
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-18-22
Katiridel Rosado-Rodriguez
Woodbine
22
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-19-22
Rudolph R. Chase
Williamstown, DE
62
DWI, failure to observe traffic lanes, driving with a suspended or revoked license, unsealed alcohol or cannabis in motor vehicle, contempt of court (x3)
Wildwood Crest
6-19-22
Cole A. Rupp
Coatesville, PA
20
DWI, headlights required with wipers
Wildwood Crest
6-20-22
Jose L. Hernandez-Taveras
Roselle
32
Criminal mischief
Wildwood Crest
6-21-22
Dominic J. Kiker
Philadelphia, PA
39
Criminal mischief (damage of property), contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-25-22
Anthony C. Pizzelli
Sewell
42
Endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, throwing bodily fluid at an officer, failure to allow fingerprinting, DWI, revocation of license for refusal to submit to breath test, reckless driving, failure to observe traffic lanes, unsafe driving
Wildwood Crest
6-25-22
Patrick James Campion
Willow Grove, PA
33
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
6-26-22
Cara L. Newsham
Philadelphia, PA
36
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of the law
Wildwood Crest
6-28-22
Shawnetta M. Walker
Shenandoah, PA
43
Neglect of a senior citizen
Wildwood Crest
6-30-22
Jade N. Givner
Wildwood Crest
43
Endangering the welfare of a child, DWI
Wildwood
6-1-22
Michael Freeman
Mays Landing
29
Aggravated assault
Wildwood
6-1-22
Daniel Dunning
Philadelphia, PA
41
Aggravated assault
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-2-22
Jordan Miller
Court House
32
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contempt (violation of a domestic violence order)
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-3-22
Jonathan Evans
Wildwood
56
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, money laundering, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of public property, possession with intent to distribute
Wildwood
6-3-22
Paula Dishman
Rio Grande
35
Defiant trespassing
Wildwood
6-3-22
Timothy Bauer
West Wildwood
43
Defiant trespassing
Wildwood
6-4-22
Melissa Hoffman
Cranford
30
DWI
Wildwood
6-4-22
Bridget Young
West Wildwood
31
Violation of a temporary restraining order,
Wildwood
6-4-22
Eshon Bright
Philadelphia, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
6-4-22
Shamika Scaffe
Philadelphia, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
6-4-22
Christopher Harrison
Philadelphia, PA
60
Simple assault
Wildwood
6-5-22
Gregory Gallagher
Ridley Park, PA
43
Simple assault
Wildwood
6-5-22
Robert Wentz
Levittown, PA
37
Contempt of court
Wildwood
6-5-22
Daniel Seladones
Barrington
35
Contempt of court
Wildwood
6-6-22
Jean-Michael Cruz
Wildwood
19
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-8-22
Bridget L. Young
Wildwood
Not provided
Contempt
Wildwood
6-8-22
Alejandro Mazariegos-Lopez
Long Branch
33
DWI
Wildwood
6-8-22
Karl Easley
Wildwood
47
Trespassing
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-8-22
Michael Santana
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Theft
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-9-22
Christopher Harrison
Philadelphia, PA
Not Provided
Aggravated domestic assault
Wildwood
6-10-22
Ricardo Vidanos-Gonzalez
Wildwood
36
Simple assault
Wildwood
6-10-22
Justina Wood
Swedesboro
23
Obstruction
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-10-22
Justina Wood
Swedesboro
Not provided
Endangering the welfare of a child
Wildwood
6-10-22
Voshon Poe-Cerdan
West Deptford
24
Endangering the welfare of a child
Wildwood
6-10-22
Timothy Bauer
West Wildwood
43
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-12-22
Kevin Burke
Ewing
54
Unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
6-12-22
Dennis Axelsson
Court House
29
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-13-22
Kevin Burke
Hillsborough
Not provided
Terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
6-13-22
Nikolas Jagger-Camdell
Hatboro, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
6-16-22
Jennifer Scott
Wildwood
42
Contempt of court
Wildwood
6-17-22
Kenrick Moore
Villas
31
Contempt of court
Wildwood
6-18-22
Nikolas Finocchiaro
Wildwood Crest
20
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
6-19-22
Brandi Richards
Cape May
24
Trespassing
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-19-22
Brandi Richards
Court House
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood
6-19-22
Angel Velez
North Wildwood
32
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-20-22
Angel Velez
North Wildwood
32
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-20-22
Nicole Moyer
Wildwood
29
Shoplifting
Wildwood
6-21-22
Miguel Feliberti-Rosado
Ridley Park, PA
19
DWI
Wildwood
6-22-22
Colin Morris
Havertown, PA
18
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-22-22
Eric Reisenwitz
Drexel Hill, PA
18
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-22-22
John Kane
Havertown, PA
18
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-22-22
Zachary Fondl
Quakertown, PA
18
Trespassing
Wildwood
6-22-22
Patrick Brown
Havertown, PA
18
Trespassing
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-22-22
Jesus A. Hernandez
Bronx, NY
Not provided
Burglary, theft
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-22-22
Edward C. Grabowski
Louisburg, NC
Not provided
Theft
Wildwood
6-23-22
Marie Stemme
Penndel, PA
68
DWI
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Ernest V. Troiano
Wildwood
Not provided
Theft, tampering with public records
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Peter J. Byron
Wildwood
Not provided
Theft, tampering with public records
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-24-22
Steven E. Mikulski
Wildwood
Not provided
Theft, tampering with public records
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-25-22
Joshua T. Parks
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer
Wildwood
6-27-22
Breana James
Wildwood
29
Contempt of court
Wildwood
6-28-22
Thomas O’Connor
Wildwood Crest
42
Weapons offenses
Wildwood
6-29-22
Robert Vanliew
Erma
60
Defiant trespassing
Wildwood (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-29-22
Daron Brown
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Aggravated assault domestic, aggravated assault attempt, terroristic threats
Wildwood
6-30-22
Kate Gallagher
Oxford, PA
37
Theft
West Wildwood
6-6-22
Kelli A. Young
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, harassment
West Wildwood
6-6-22
Geoffrey A. Scarinci Jr.
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, harassment
Woodbine (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-1-22
Eric M. Reighn
Woodbine
Not provided
Endangering an injured victim, attempt of an aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking
Woodbine (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-2-22
Richard J. Jargowski
Woodbine
Not provided
Throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement officers
Woodbine (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-6-22
Elisha M. Day-Jenkins
Pleasantville
Not provided
Storing or maintaining an item depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child
Woodbine (Prosecutor’s Office)
6-14-22
Adrian S. Amadis
Reading, PA
Not provided
Prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon
Notes
*The Lower Township Police Department has told the Herald that the department does not record the town of residence in their arrest reports.
In addition to the above listed arrest records, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office reported the following arrests for crimes committed outside the county.
- Charles Robinson of Egg Harbor Township was arrested in conjunction with criminal mischief, criminal attempt, and the manufacturing of tools for burglary. These crimes were allegedly committed outside the county in Manchester Township on December 14, 2021. The arrest was made on June 21 in Cape May County.
- John Jensen of Cape May City was arrested in conjunction with shoplifting. The crime was allegedly committed outside the county in Mount Laurel Township on November 7, 2019. The arrest was made on June 21 in Cape May County.
Records listed in association with the county prosecutor’s office may not have included an arrest and only indicate charges being brought.
The New Jersey State Police Woodbine Barracks are responsible for providing police services in Woodbine, Dennis Township and Upper Township. A spokesperson with the State Police Open Public Records Act unit informed the Herald that because of a new case tracking system, the state police cannot provide records of who is arrested. The Herald is working diligently to acquire those records and provide them to the public.