Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Town
Date
Name
Town of Residence
Age
Charge
Avalon
7-4-22
Benjamin Anderson Clemson
Berwyn, PA
18
DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test
Avalon
7-15-22
Maggie Collins
Egg Harbor Township
28
Theft, use of drug paraphernalia
Avalon
7-20-22
Jessica L. Idell
Martinsville
35
ATS contempt warrant
Avalon
7-27-22
Jill M. Atkinson
Pottsville
46
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Avalon
7-29-22
Michael J. Giunta
Blackwood
Not provided
Endangering the welfare of a child – abuse/neglect
Avalon
7-31-22
Leah Froncek
Philadelphia, PA
39
DWI
Cape May
7-7-22
Lisa Tozer
Del Haven
55
DWI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Cape May
7-10-22
Alissa Robertson
North Cape May
33
DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, open container
Cape May
7-13-22
Shannon Alvarez
Green Creek
30
DWI
Cape May
7-14-22
Margaret Gillin-Schwartz
Court House
65
DWI
Cape May
7-16-22
Melvin Taylor
Wildwood
40
Aggravated assault attempt, aggravated assault strangulation, terroristc threats, criminal coercion, unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking, obstruction the administration of law, DWI, robbery, kidnapping/criminal restraint
Cape May
7-19-22
Matthew Avoletta
Boca Raton, FL
25
Assault
Cape May
7-20-22
Frank Conrad
Cape May
52
DWI
Cape May
7-24-22
Melvin Taylor
Wildwood
40
Contempt, witness tampering
Cape May
7-25-22
Jonathan Kurtz
Salisbury, MD
27
Unlawful taking of a vehicle
Cape May
7-27-22
Mindy Denny
Bellmawr
39
Use of drug paraphernalia
Cape May
7-28-22
Robert Kabusk
Whitesboro
34
Shoplifting
Cape May
7-31-22
Rachel Hawthorne
North Cape May
21
DWI
Dennis Township
7-4-22
Christopher A. Sheeron
Dennis Township
Not provided
Aggravated assault
Dennis Township
7-10-22
James J. Osborn
Petersburg
Not provided
Resisting arrest
Dennis Township
7-26-22
Felipe Cruz-Mendez
Millville
Not provided
Knowingly exhibiting a false document
Lower Township
7-2-22
Christopher Chanoux
Not provided
42
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-4-22
Ana Pitts
Not provided
37
DWI
Lower Township
7-4-22
Alfred Abrolat
Not provided
31
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-4-22
Debra Welch
Not provided
63
DWI
Lower Township
7-5-22
Roman Alavez Cruz
Not provided
39
DWI
Lower Township
7-8-22
Ernesto R. Ruiz
West Wildwood
Not provided
Sexual assault, endangering sexual contact
Lower Township
7-8-22
Constance O’Connor
Not provided
43
DWI
Lower Township
7-9-22
Julie Plunkett
Not provided
56
Resisting arrest, simple assault
Lower Township
7-10-22
Dylan Keenan-Hannum
Not provided
30
Aggravated assault, criminal mischief, burglary
Lower Township
7-10-22
Pamela Brockman
Not provided
36
Aggravated assault (x2), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon
Lower Township
7-10-22
Megan Kincade
Not provided
43
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-12-22
Jose Gonzalez
Not provided
47
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-13-22
Rafael Cervantes
Not provided
51
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-13-22
Cheryl Sturgeon
Not provided
40
Contempt
Lower Township
7-14-22
David Beck
Not provided
26
Theft (2x), forgery (2x), theft of a credit card
Lower Township
7-14-22
Robert Sharp
Not provided
40
Aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon
Lower Township
7-15-22
William Chester
Not provided
20
Obstructing the administration of the law
Lower Township
7-15-22
Jacob Rinier
Not provided
31
Contempt x3
Lower Township
7-17-22
Whitney Mottershead
Not provided
34
DWI
Lower Township
7-18-22
Theodore Bonewicz III
Not provided
46
DWI
Lower Township
7-18-22
Wendy Claudio
Not provided
20
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-18-22
Charles Douglas Jr.
Not provided
38
Contempt
Lower Township
7-18-22
Jennifer Paul
Not provided
36
Criminal mischief
Lower Township
7-18-22
Patrick Rosenkrans
Not provided
33
Criminal mischief
Lower Township
7-19-22
John Schuster
Not provided
27
Contempt
Lower Township
7-22-22
Dara Kingsman
Not provided
31
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-24-22
Sean Mahoney
Not provided
26
Contempt
Lower Township
7-25-22
Melissa Santino
Not provided
51
DWI
Lower Township
7-28-22
Kimberly Biddle
Not provided
59
Contempt
Lower Township
7-28-22
Charles Conner
Not provided
48
Contempt
Lower Township
7-29-22
Jose Rodriguez
Not provided
45
Simple assault
Lower Township
7-29-22
Nicole Brothman
Not provided
41
Contempt
Lower Township
7-31-22
Michael Morris
Not provided
54
Contempt
Middle Township
7-1-22
Daniel J. Maloney
Court House
45
Theft
Middle Township
7-1-22
Laura E. Lutz
Seven Valleys, PA
54
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-1-22
Miguel A. Aletriz
Rio Grande
49
Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, assault by automobile
Middle Township
7-1-22
Regina M. Dejames
Villas
53
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-2-22
Donna M. Howlett
Philadelphia, PA
59
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-2-22
Alexander Elias
Court House
36
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-2-22
Katherine A. Heath
North Wildwood
37
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-2-22
Jason A. Griner
Rio Grande
36
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-2-22
Shardaben Patel
Rio Grande
65
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-2-22
Edward Michael Hanisco
Langhorne, PA
67
DWI
Middle Township
7-3-22
Donna L. Peters
Villas
58
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-3-22
Name Redacted
Court House
53
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-4-22
Name Redacted
Fall River, MA
29
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-4-22
Niambi Regina Brown
Philadelphia, PA
41
Hinder prosecution, offensive language
Middle Township
7-4-22
Name Redacted
Rio Grande
20
Simple assault
Middle Township
7-5-22
Timothy J. Fox
Rosemont, PA
66
DWI, reckless driving, exceeding maximum speed 15-29 MPH over limit
Middle Township
7-5-22
Name Redacted
Burleigh
33
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-5-22
Karla M. Rivera
Del Haven
20
Cyber-harassment
Middle Township
7-5-22
Marc A. Desalis
Court House
29
Harassment
Middle Township
7-5-22
Heather L. Conrad
Erma
50
Shoplifting (2x)
Middle Township
7-5-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
Philadelphia, PA
38
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-5-22
Parker A. Custis
Millville
Not provided
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-6-22
Jorge Pinto-Rivera
Wildwood
46
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-6-22
Shawayne Walker
Wildwood
21
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-6-22
Timothy E. Blakeslee
Court House
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-7-22
Ashley N. Richardson
Wildwood
23
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-7-22
Tiffany M. Brewster
Paterson
36
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-7-22
Timothy G. Bauer
West Wildwood
43
Defiant trespasser
Middle Township
7-8-22
Name Redacted
Court House
41
Contempt
Middle Township
7-8-22
John Hanna
West Wildwood
37
Offensive language
Middle Township
7-8-22
Kenneth Soto-Perez
Staten Island
28
Resisting arrest, aggravated assault, obstructing the administration of law, offensive language
Middle Township
7-8-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
Homeless, Rio Grande
Not provided
Resisting arrest, disarming law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement
Middle Township
7-8-22
Malik S. Brogden
Baltimore, MD
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt, stalking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt
Middle Township
7-9-22
Latoya V. Matthews
Court House
37
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-9-22
Kristen M. Ellis
Pottstown, PA
52
DWI, reckless driving, failure to observe traffic lanes
Middle Township
7-9-22
Name Redacted
Villas
22
Assault
Middle Township
7-9-22
Name Redacted
Burleigh
56
Harassment
Middle Township
7-9-22
Ronald Asher Curll
Rio Grande
63
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-9-22
William Thomas Lapworth
Clearwater, FL
52
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-9-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
Philadelphia, PA
38
Disarming law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault
Middle Township
7-9-22
Kimberly A. Cowan
Green Creek
52
DWI
Middle Township
7-9-22
Kevin F. Duffy
Holland, PA
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-10-22
Timothy G. Bauer
West Wildwood
43
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-10-22
Name Redacted
Holland (state not provided)
54
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2x), purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-10-22
Steven R. Dyer
Delmont (state not provided)
57
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-10-22
Daryl Joseph Edwards
Whitesboro
37
Offensive language
Middle Township
7-11-22
Joseph M. Fontanez
Rio Grande
41
Manufacturing, distributing or dispensing drugs (x5), possession of a weapon while committing a crime related to a controlled dangerous substance, knowingly receiving stolen property, certain persons not to have weapons, use of drug paraphernalia, ATS contempt warrant, possession of weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (x7), manufacturing methamphetamine, ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-11-22
Hilary P. Montgomery
Swainton
46
DWI, failure to observe traffic lanes, failure to wear seat equipment, reckless driving
Middle Township
7-11-22
Louis M. Panico
Linwood
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-12-22
Arthur S. Vitola
Court House
Not provided
Aggravated assault attempt, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons
Middle Township
7-12-22
Name Redacted
Whitesboro
57
Contempt
Middle Township
7-12-22
David T. Booker
Wildwood
61
Use of drug paraphernalia, defiant trespasser
Middle Township
7-12-22
Dennis T. Axelsson
Court House
29
DWI
Middle Township
7-12-22
Name Redacted
Court House
61
Aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, criminal restraint
Middle Township
7-12-22
Thomas J. Hicks
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-13-22
Destiny L. Corso
Court House
20
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-13-22
Pablo C. Galeano
Trenton
42
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-13-22
Jaheim H. McCutcheon
Wildwood
Not provided
Escape from detention
Middle Township
7-13-22
Name Redacted
Court House
61
Aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, criminal restraint
Middle Township
7-14-22
Gregory Devery-Haffert
Ocean View
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-14-22
Name Redacted
Whitesboro
39
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-14-22
Brandon B. Curtis
Del Haven
26
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-14-22
Name Redacted
Court House
28
Contempt
Middle Township
7-14-22
Harold J. Watkins
Wildwood
Not provided
Aggravated assault with a firearm
Middle Township
7-15-22
Anthony J. Quinn
Philadelphia, PA
37
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-15-22
William C. Gaston III
Court House
45
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-15-22
Charles Moore
Philadelphia, PA
50
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2x), DWI, reckless driving, drug possession by a motor vehicle operator
Middle Township
7-15-22
Shawn W. Gaston
Court House
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana in excess of 6 oz.), manufacturing and distributing a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-15-22
Charles Moore
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-15-22
Joseph L. Shoestock
Villas
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-16-22
George Thomas Wills
Ridley Park, PA
48
DWI, unsealed alcoholic beverage container, reckless driving, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test
Middle Township
7-16-22
Name Redacted
Court House
37
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-18-22
Alexander Osorio
Rio Grande
Not provided
Prescription durgs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, controlled dangerous substance manufacturing and distributing, unlawful possession of a weapon
Middle Township
7-18-22
Ronald A. Curll
North Cape May
Not provided
Endangering the welfare of a child (pornography distribution), knowing possession of over one thousand images
Middle Township
7-18-22
Brendon J. Bartha
Court House
20
DWI
Middle Township
7-18-22
Jason L. Risley
North Cape May
39
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-18-22
Edward B. Reichle
Rio Grande
45
Burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of tools for the purpose of burglary
Middle Township
7-19-22
Name Redacted
Court House
18
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
7-19-22
Eileen Pichardo
Reading, PA
18
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-19-22
Name Redacted
Philadelphia, PA
63
Contempt
Middle Township
7-19-22
Jesse A. Pentlicki
Villas
32
Fugitive from justice, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
7-19-22
Robert W. Pannelli Jr.
Court House
42
Weapons possession, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-19-22
Edmanuel Alvarez-Perez
No Address
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, controlled dangerous substance manufacturing/distributing (2x)
Middle Township
7-20-22
Christine M. Youst
Philadelphia, PA
42
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-21-22
Jaimi L. Hess
Wildwood
42
Abuse of child
Middle Township
7-21-22
Theresa M. Wyatt
Burleigh
62
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-22-22
Zulmarie Arroyo
Rio Grande
Not provided
Aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
7-23-22
Parker A. Custis
Millville
Not provided
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-24-22
Shawn O’Neill Jr.
Philadelphia, PA
18
Unlawful possession of a weapon
Middle Township
7-25-22
Miquel A. Roman
Rio Grande
51
Creating a dangerous condition, failure to keep right, careless driving
Middle Township
7-26-22
Abdul Blackmon
Whitesboro
26
Theft of credit cards (2x), theft, resisting arrest, inconvenient annoyance
Middle Township
7-26-22
Jason J. Ritchie
Court House
Not provided
Forgery, criminal simulation
Middle Township
7-26-22
Paul P. Calfina
Villas
Not provided
Shoplifting
Middle Township
7-27-22
Abdul Spaulding
Rio Grande
45
Sex offender failure to notify police of address change
Middle Township
7-28-22
Miles H. Farr
Court House
Not provided
Sexual assault, endangering sexual contact
Middle Township
7-29-22
Suzanne Henon-Flynn
Rio Grande
49
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-29-22
Cynetta M. Shaw
Burleigh
56
Offensive language
Middle Township
7-29-22
Jennifer L. Cruz
Cherry Hill
39
Use of drug paraphernalia (5x), possession of a controlled dangerous substance, ATS contempt warrant (2x), ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
7-30-22
Miquel A. Roman
Rio Grande
51
Improper behavior
Middle Township
7-30-22
Name Redacted
Whitesboro
57
Contempt
North Wildwood
7-1-22
Patrick Coney
Magherafelt, United Kingdom
24
Resisting arrest
North Wildwood
7-2-22
Paul Rohm
Villas
28
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-2-22
Vicki Duross
Deptford
53
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-2-22
Botros Barsoum
Bridgeport, PA
23
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-2-22
Keith Cheek
Cinnaminson
23
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-2-22
Tyler Shoemaker
Havertown, PA
21
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Matthew Pelletier
Hatboro, PA
19
Aggravated assault, prohibited weapons, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Dante Biase
Jenkintown, PA
24
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Patrick Black
Philadelphia, PA
29
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Dylan McHugh
Philadelphia, PA
29
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Joseph Lepschuk
Philadelphia, PA
31
DWI
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Alejandro Salgero
Trenton
28
Unlicensed driver
North Wildwood
7-3-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Not provided
16
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Ethan Mercure
Perkasie, PA
26
Criminal sexual contact
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Not Provided
16
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Sean O’Donnell
Warminster, PA
21
Simple assault, robbery, theft
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Matthew Hanzei
Sewell
20
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Jolin Parker
Oceanview
28
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Shaiye McNeal
Court House
23
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Erin Williams
Drexel Hill, PA
25
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Jacob Mulgrave
Philadelphia, PA
18
Obstruction the administration of the law
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Jordan Depiso
Philadelphia, PA
25
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-4-22
Alexander Carlo
Camden
29
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-6-22
Niambi Brown
Philadelphia, PA
41
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-9-22
Richard Geronimo
Erma
35
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-9-22
Shawna Hoke
Quakertown, PA
26
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
7-9-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
17
Theft
North Wildwood
7-9-22
William Inforzato
Philadelphia, PA
19
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-10-22
Nicholas Buscio
Blackwood
29
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-10-22
Alexus Ayo
Mays Landing
24
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-10-22
Michele Moran
Bromall, PA
38
Aggravated assault
North Wildwood
7-11-22
Wilbert Rosado Casillas
Philadelphia, PA
26
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-11-22
William Reed
Holmes, PA
44
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
7-11-22
John Pfaff
Glenolden, PA
58
Loud stereo
North Wildwood
7-11-22
Jay Riehl
Egg Harbor City
36
Criminal attempt
North Wildwood
7-11-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Court House
16
Obstruction of the administration of the law
North Wildwood
7-11-22
Michael Alston Sr.
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Theft by failure to make required disposition of property received
North Wildwood
7-12-22
Joseph Devlin
Blackwood
34
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-12-22
Chris Council
Wildwood
20
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
7-15-22
Jonathon Werner
Wilmington, DE
37
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
7-15-22
Thomas Meredith
Atlantic City
35
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-15-22
Mark Donahue
Philadelphia, PA
37
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-16-22
Anthony Borneo
Reisterstown, MD
40
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-16-22
Raymond Gibson
Philadelphia, PA
30
Unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons
North Wildwood
7-16-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Darby, PA
17
Unlawful possession of a weapon
North Wildwood
7-16-22
Enjzhon Burney-Farrell
Darby, PA
20
Unlawful possession of a weapon
North Wildwood
7-16-22
Nasir Hardy
Collingdale, PA
18
Unlawful possession of a weapon
North Wildwood
7-17-22
Mark Cucchi
Court House
55
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-17-22
Heather Ohara
Pocono Mountains
37
DWI
North Wildwood
7-18-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
13
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-18-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
12
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
16
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
17
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
17
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
16
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
14
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
14
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
14
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
13
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-19-22
William Snell
Philadelphia, PA
50
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
7-21-22
John Dougherty
Scranton, PA
54
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-23-22
John Pietrafitta
Philadelphia, PA
46
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-23-22
Albert Buoncristiano
Philadelphia, PA
27
Resisting arrest
North Wildwood
7-23-22
Eric Swierczynski
Lindenwold
26
DWI
North Wildwood
7-23-22
Victor Carrier-Michaud
Sainte-Julie, Quebec
25
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-23-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
17
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-24-22
Kimberly Calvert
Philadelphia, PA
26
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-24-22
Matthew Gillespie
Swarthmore, PA
26
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-24-22
Robert Soto
Philadelphia, PA
38
DWI
North Wildwood
7-24-22
Alexis Castelli
Philadelphia, PA
45
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-25-22
Matthew Capozzoli
Rio Grande
28
DWI
North Wildwood
7-25-22
Jaan Bacon
Willow Grove
19
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-25-22
Kyla Laycock
Philadelphia, PA
19
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-25-22
Shawna Hutsell
Somers Point
45
Smoking on the Boardwalk
North Wildwood
7-26-22
Shane Herrity
Glendale, NY
25
Criminal mischief
North Wildwood
7-26-22
Zachary Bayer
Philadelphia, PA
18
Noise disturbance (radio or similar device)
North Wildwood
7-27-22
Orquidea Dejesus
Wildwood
35
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-27-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
14
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-27-22
Michael A. Vierra
North Wildwood
Not provided
Burglary, theft
North Wildwood
7-28-22
Cliff Dougherty
Southampton, PA
48
Simple assault
North Wildwood
7-28-22
George Lewis
Court House
23
Careless driving
North Wildwood
7-29-22
Mark Sileo
Philadelphia, PA
28
Defiant trespassing
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Marvin Martin
Croydon, PA
62
DWI
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Tristram Baldwin
Waltham, MA
33
DWI
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Aaron Garcia
Court House
22
DWI
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Joseph Szychulski
Philadelphia, PA
35
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Jason Falcone
Wildwood
40
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Joseph Mulvenna
Philadelphia, PA
48
Suspended driver’s license
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Candice Nolan
Wildwood
43
DWI
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Juvenile Arrestee
Redacted
16
Shoplifting
North Wildwood
7-30-22
Andrew Conte
North Wildwood
43
Noise disturbance
North Wildwood
7-31-22
William Livingston
Mantua
43
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-31-22
Timothy Leaf
Springfield, PA
26
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-31-22
Joseph Deyoung
Pipersville, PA
21
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
7-31-22
Vanessa Eidell
Prospect Park, PA
23
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-1-22
Jim Rivas Castillo
Philadelphia, PA
28
Fugitive
Ocean City
7-1-22
Muamar Khalil
Philadelphia, PA
21
Hindering prosecution, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon
Ocean City
7-2-22
Jolie Hoppes
Fawn Grove, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-3-22
Elizabeth McGee
Barrington, RI
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-3-22
Serina Freda
Pottstown, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-3-22
Catherine Betschner
Abington, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-3-22
Steven Cannon
Secane, PA
25
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Obstruction
Ocean City
7-4-22
Michael Bolden
Philadelphia, PA
33
Theft, forgery, uttered forgery
Ocean City
7-5-227-5-22
Anthony Trifiletti
Mount Laurel
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-5-22
Lorenzo Tomarchio
Swedesboro
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-5-22
Luke Terry
Ocean City
26
Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, simple assault
Ocean City
7-5-22
Kristina Rossi
Turnersville
22
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-6-22
Jay Riehl
Egg Harbor City
36
Obstruction
Ocean City
7-6-22
Joseph Agnone
Cranford
19
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-6-22
Kade Miller
Yardley, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-6-22
Jorge Bahena
Ocean City
26
Simple assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Ocean City
7-6-22
Braheem Thomas
Philadelphia, PA
18
Simple assault, harassment, terroristic threat, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension
Ocean City
7-6-22
Canyon Fetterhoff
Egg Harbor Township
18
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-7-22
Christian Stallbaum
Philadelphia, PA
18
Criminal trespassing
Ocean City
7-7-22
Spencer Lawrence
Philadelphia, PA
18
Criminal trespassing
Ocean City
7-7-22
Scott Danfield
Woodbury
44
Contempt
Ocean City
7-7-22
Ashley Cooper
Glassboro
34
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-7-22
Taylor Smith
Davenport, IA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-7-22
Jon Paulo Evangelista
Ocean City
19
Simple assault, disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-7-22
Ahmed Ahmed
Conshohocken, PA
19
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-7-22
Kurt Johnson
Court House
38
Contempt
Ocean City
7-7-22
Olaf Farestad
Sewell
18
Simple assault
Ocean City
7-8-22
Joseph Hidalgo
Absecon
18
Simple assault
Ocean City
7-11-22
Casandra Oglesby
Millville
28
Theft
Ocean City
7-11-22
Canya Harp
Philadelphia, PA
22
Simple assault
Ocean City
7-11-22
Cartier Smith
Philadelphia, PA
21
Simple assault
Ocean City
7-11-22
Victor Bautista Zurita
Ocean City
37
Contempt
Ocean City
7-11-22
Kayla Kelly
Emmaus, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-12-22
Ashleigh Linder
Fort Worth, TX
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-12-22
Gary Spann
Marmora
60
DWI, suspended driver, sleeping in vehicle
Ocean City
7-12-22
Abigail Williams
Mullica Hill
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-12-22
Jamiyah Spaulding
Camden
21
Contempt
Ocean City
7-13-22
Timothy Sheehan
Homeless
68
DWI
Ocean City
7-14-22
Becca Wambold
Orifield, PA
21
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-15-22
Oliver Alvarez
Colchester, VT
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-16-22
Hannah Sampson
Glastonbury, CT
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-16-22
Mark McGarry
Egg Harbor Township
37
Receiving Stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution/manufacturing heroin/coke under ½ oz., possession/use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hadnguns, possession of a weapon by felon
Ocean City
7-16-22
Arianna Stanaitis
Limerick, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-17-22
Margaret Siedell
Philadelphia, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-17-22
Rene Sardinas
Egg Harbor Township
45
Contempt, stalking, tampering with witness
Ocean City
7-17-22
Madison Hayeck
Horsham, PA
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-18-22
Leslie Palmero-Martinez
Pennsauken
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-18-22
Ronald Reichenbach
Ocean City
61
DWI
Ocean City
7-18-22
Jeffrey Vekeman
Franklinville
47
Attempted crime
Ocean City
7-18-22
Artie Johnson
Atlantic City
52
Possession/use of drug paraphernalia, contempt
Ocean City
7-18-22
Stacey Highes
Atlantic City
44
Possession/use of drug paraphernalia, contempt
Ocean City
7-21-22
Antonio Buie
Atlantic City
33
Contempt, obstruction, resisting arrest
Ocean City
7-21-22
Bridget Swearingen
Kendall Park
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-22-22
Luke Jelus
Broomall, PA
21
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-22-22
Julia Gerberich
Collegeville, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-22-22
Danile Cavanaugh
Ocean City
40
Defiant trespasser, disorderly conduct
Ocean City
7-23-22
Victor Bautista Zuirta
Ocean City
37
Endagnering the welfare of a child, DWI
Ocean City
7-23-22
Christopher Evans
Ocean City
38
Aggravated assault (physical force), criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of handguns, possession/use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon
Ocean City
7-23-22
Andrew Johnson
Bedminster
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-23-22
Emily Gruver
Doylestown, PA
28
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-28-22
Frederick Zapata-Smalls
Browns Mills
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-28-22
Gianna Mancuso
Jackson
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-28-22
Christopher Evans
Ocean City
Not provided
Unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon
Ocean City
7-29-22
Antonio Buie
Atlantic City
33
Failure to submit to fingerprinting
Ocean City
7-29-22
Werner Hill-Sanders
Allentown, PA
29
Contempt
Ocean City
7-29-22
Lauren Jones
Moscow, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
7-31-22
Erin Riddell
Tabernacle
18
Shoplifting
Sea Isle City
7-1-22
William T. Gramigna
Haddonfield
20
Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain traffic lanes, careless driving
Sea Isle City
7-1-22
Andrew Santiago Juarez
Chalfont, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-1-22
Anthony Estrada
Wyandotte, MI
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-1-22
Amy Catherine Madden
East Rockaway, NY
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-1-22
Alicia Anton Marcantoni
Glen Mills, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Daniel Thaddeus Hill
Devon, PA
26
Driving while driver’s license/registration suspended, lamps required, driving while intoxicated, careless driving
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Torri Jade Stasik
Hulmeville, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Jack R. Carnivale
Montclair
23
Violation of court order (contempt)
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Nicole Marie Pawelec
Wayne, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Ella Marie Frank
North Wales, PA
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Sean Thomas Jennings
Ambler, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Peter Harry Malitas
Jenkintown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Harrison M. Steward
Egg Harbor Township
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Theodore Joseph Delaney
Wayne, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Ethan V. Kuzy
Cinnaminson
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Justin W. Rhyne
Haddonfield
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-2-22
Ryan McKinnie Dolan
Havertown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Thomas Mason Towers
New Canaan, CT
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Taylor Ashley Evans
Scranton, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Philip M. Malitas
Moorestown
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Morgan E. Pedro Date
Greenwich, RI
20
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Cole T. Smith
Upper Saddle River
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
David Scott Keough
Philadelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Lucy Lipscomb
Philadelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Joseph Christi Debellis
Plymouth Meeting, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Nina Marisa Sulimay
Philadelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Elias S. Jones
Medford
19
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Charles T. Rumberger
Westamton
20
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
John H. McNamara Yonce
Medford
20
Misrepresentation of age/entering premises
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Charles G. Annunziata
Haddonfield
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Ann N. Dollarton
Cherry Hill
19
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Kayla B. Brooks
Shamong
19
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Gabrielle Qing Fasti Hu
Chalfont, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/consuming beverage
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Olivia Marie Boyce
Havertown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age/misstate
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Michael A. Moore
Bridgeton
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate
Sea Isle City
7-3-22
Samuel James Griffin
Ambler, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate
Sea Isle City
7-4-22
Juvenile
Elkins Park, PA
17
Lamps required, driving while intoxicated alcohol under 21, careless driving
Sea Isle City
7-5-22
Juvenile
Philadelphia, PA
17
Unlicensed driver, lamps required driving while intoxicated (2x), careless driving (2x)
Sea Isle City
7-9-22
Alexa J. Weber
Ocean View
22
Lamps required, driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain traffic lane
Sea Isle City
7-9-22
Kyle E. Garstkiewicz
Cherry Hill
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-9-22
Ryan McIntyre
Phoenixville, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-9-22
Ciara A. Fernandez
Flanders
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-10-22
Robert L. Iarrobino
Sicklerville
51
Disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-12-22
Robert D. Macom Jr.
Ocean View
25
Driving while under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, reckless driving
Sea Isle City
7-13-22
Lindsay M. O’Leary
Tabernacle
22
Disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-14-22
Ian A. Negron
Sea Isle City
19
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-14-22
Caroline Grace Fullem
Bryn Mawr
18
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-15-22
Khalil James McCullough
Pittsburgh, PA
33
Interlock device violation, refusal to submit to a breathalyzer, driving while under the influence, careless driving
Sea Isle City
7-15-22
Kaitlyn Elizabet Benton
Lansdale, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-15-22
Lindsay Rose Oberhausen
Newark, DE
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-15-22
Michael Joseph McGarry
Wilmington, DE
20
Assault on police, obstructing the administration of the law, resisting arrest with physical force, disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-16-22
Arthur Vonwiegand
Yonkers, NY
55
Failure to maintain traffic lane
Sea Isle City
7-16-22
Eline M. Dileva
Philadelphia, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-16-22
Joshua F. Diggons
Ocean City
20
Misrepresentation of age/misstate age
Sea Isle City
7-17-22
Robert L. Harold
Millville
51
Driving while under the influence, wrong way on a one way street, failure to maintain traffic lane, reckless driving
Sea Isle City
7-18-22
Colin R. Watmuff
West Chester, PA
23
Assault on police
Sea Isle City
7-18-22
Robert G. Watmuff
West Chester, PA
64
Assault on police (2x), obstruction the administration of the law, resisting arrest with physical force, purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another, aggravated assault (2x), threat to kill, criminal restraint, conspiracy
Sea Isle City
7-18-22
Robert G. Watmuff
Malvern, PA
41
Assault on police, obstructing the administration of the law, resisting arrest risk of injury to public servant, aggravated assault, conspiracy
Sea Isle City
7-20-22
Michael Joseph Stolarz
Pitssburgh, PA
43
Driving while under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, careless driving
Sea Isle City
7-20-22
Iain G. Muir
Court House
56
Unlicensed driver
Sea Isle City
7-21-22
Robert G. Watmuff
Malvern, PA
41
Attempt to cause serious bodily injury
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
Maximilian L. Syben-Moscicki
Medfrd Lakes
21
Driving while under the influence
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
Evan Tucker White
Pottstown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
William Chad Wieand
Pottstown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
Steven Zachary Roccia
Newtown Square, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
John Woods Phelan
Bryn Mawr, PA
21
Disorderly conduct, possession of prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of all other weapons
Sea Isle City
7-23-22
Jada M. Chrupcala
Malvern, PA
46
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-24-22
John Raymond Quirk
Glenside, PA
25
Assault on police, theft of movable property, refusal to submit to fingerprint
Sea Isle City
7-24-22
Sean Timothy Gillespie
West Chester, PA
31
Maintenance of lamps, driving while under the influence
Sea Isle City
7-27-22
Francis Harkins Grady
Springfield, PA
19
Aggravated sex assault, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault
Sea Isle City
7-28-22
John Robert Jodson
Collegeville, PA
20
Obstruction, disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-28-22
Tyler F. Costa
Berlin
22
Disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-30-22
Liam P. Buckley
Media, PA
19
Criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-30-22
Nathan Edward Joseph Fox
Upper Chichstr, PA
18
Criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct
Sea Isle City
7-31-22
Alex J. Kadar
Haddonfield
20
Failure to exhibit documents, underage driver with BAC 0.01% to 0.09%, driving while under the influence, open container of alcoholic beverage, failure to maintain traffic lane, careless driving
Sheriff’s Office
7-1-22
Luis D. Rodriguez
Wildwood
36
Contempt of municipal court
Sheriff’s Office
7-7-22
Luis Jose Rodriguez
Wildwood
45
Violation of probation
Sheriff’s Office
7-7-22
Barbara A. Cerasi
Cape May
56
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-7-22
Hallie L. Wheaton
North Cape May
29
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-9-22
Steve Michael Kurek
Wildwood
54
Violation of probation
Sheriff’s Office
7-12-22
Samantha F. Fernandez
Rio Grande
31
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-12-22
Jose J. Gonzalez
Villas
47
Contempt of municipal court
Sheriff’s Office
7-12-22
Jennifer Ryan
Wildwood Crest
41
Contempt (2x)
Sheriff’s Office
7-13-22
Gregory X. Devery-Haffert
Sea Isle City
32
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Sheriff’s Office
7-14-22
Robert B. Andrews
Villas
37
Contempt (2x)
Sheriff’s Office
7-14-22
Randle J. Gray
Villas
50
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-15-22
Zulmarie Arroyo
Rio Grande
20
Contempt (2x)
Sheriff’s Office
7-20-22
Theodore A. Leonard
Avalon
38
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-25-22
Edwin U. Vellanueva-Rivera
Wildwood
28
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-26-22
Michelle L. Schroth
Wildwood
51
Contempt
Sheriff’s Office
7-27-22
John Michael Tracy
Court House
62
Hindering own prosecution, contempt
Stone Harbor
7-16-22
Patricia Z. Metzler
Newtown Square, PA
51
Obstructing the administration of the law, resisting arrest, improper conduct
Stone Harbor
7-21-22
Sabrina Casey Tobin
Cortlandt Manor, NY
18
Giving false information to a law enforcement officer, shoplifting
Stone Harbor
7-30-22
Shannon C. Anderson
Court House
52
ATS contempt warrant
Stone Harbor
7-31-22
Luke V. Mangro
West Wildwood
59
Creating a dangerous condition, obstruction the administration of the law, disobeying the orders of a lifeguard, no beach badge
Upper Township
7-7-22
Timothy E. Blakeslee
Court House
Not provided
Theft
Upper Township
7-13-22
Charlotte Durso
Coatsville, PA
Not provided
Endangering the welfare of a child-abuse/neglect
Upper Township
7-17-22
Shakiya J. Duncan
Somers Point
Not provided
Shoplifting, conspiracy
Upper Township
7-17-22
Nathaniel Seldon
Atlantic City
Not provided
Shoplifting, conspiracy
Upper Township
7-19-22
Russell P. Barham
Upper Township
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Upper Township
7-23-22
Matthew L. Nagle
Seaville
Not provided
Retaliation for past official action, false public alarms, stalking
Upper Township
7-25-22
Sahara D. Brown
Atlantic City
Not provided
Forgery (2x), criminal attempt
Upper Township
7-25-22
Nasim H. Chenault-Banks
Philadelphia, PA
Not provided
Hindering apprehension, prohibited weapons (2x), unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
7-1-22
Sebastian Buritica
Philadelphia, PA
18
Shoplifting
Wildwood
7-1-22
Marlene Gabert
Bensalem, PA
42
DWI
Wildwood
7-1-22
Jean Musca
Quakertown, PA
21
Criminal sexual contact
Wildwood
7-1-22
Damion Espada
Wildwood
30
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-2-22
William Whiteley
Philadelphia, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
7-2-22
Christopher Finch
Huntingdon Valley, PA
24
DWI, assault by automobile
Wildwood
7-2-22
Stephen Erb
Philadelphia, PA
25
Aggravated assault
Wildwood
7-3-22
Justin Denham
Court House
27
DWI
Wildwood
7-3-22
Laureen Birmingham
Ocean City
38
Burglary
Wildwood
7-3-22
Ethan Mercure
Perkasie, PA
26
Aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal sexual contact (3
3x)
Wildwood
7-3-22
Elizabeth Mademann
Hamilton
36
Possession of a weapon
Wildwood
7-4-22
Daniel O’Connor
Republic of Ireland
22
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-5-22
Nicholas Gibson
Court House
21
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
7-5-22
John Lepera
Philadelphia, PA
36
Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, prohibited weapons (2x)
Wildwood
7-5-22
Deion McCann
Williamstown
26
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
7-7-22
Brandi Richards
Rio Grande
24
Bench warrant
Wildwood
7-7-22
Jaheim Allen-McCuthen
Wildwood
21
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood
7-8-22
Mackenzie Carrington
Mount Joy, PA
23
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-8-22
Alexander Horn
Glenside, PA
20
Shoplifting
Wildwood
7-9-22
Lisa Guzzi-Demers
Oreland, PA
45
Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
7-10-22
Cameron Burgess-Severio
Wildwood
26
Robbery
Wildwood
7-10-22
Leeann McDermott
Kingston, PA
18
Shoplifting
Wildwood
7-12-22
Keith Press
Wildwood
19
Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
Wildwood
7-12-22
Vincent Jackson
Salem
25
Robbery
Wildwood
7-18-22
Cameron Hartmann
Newtown, PA
30
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
7-18-22
Kasta Pahides
Media, PA
23
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
7-18-22
Christopher Stryker
Keyport
55
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-18-22
Ahmiel Love
Villas
23
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
7-18-22
Andre Adger
Wildwood
77
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-19-22
Matthew Hayes
Wildwood
36
Endangering the welfare of a child
Wildwood
7-19-22
Matthew Hayes
Wildwood
36
Aggravated assault, aggravated assault attempt, terroristic threats, endangering abuse and neglect, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
7-20-22
William Atkinson
Wildwood
37
CDS/Possession: Influence (statute violated not clear)
Wildwood
7-21-22
Johnelle Duncan
Philadelphia, PA
25
Disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on law enforcement
Wildwood
7-22-22
Edwin Cruz-Perez
Wildwood
32
Possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon, aggravated assault attempt (3x)
Wildwood
7-23-22
John Disomma
Court House
50
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-24-22
Fiona McCanney
Havertown, PA
27
Burglary
Wildwood
7-24-22
Adam Jastrzebski
Aston, PA
44
Aggravated assault attempt, aggravated assault strangulation, terroristic threats
Wildwood
7-24-22
Harry Dallas
Philadelphia, PA
41
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-26-22
Andre Adger
Wildwood
77
Simple assault
Wildwood
7-29-22
Zachary Rofbinson
Wildwood
40
Bench warrant
Wildwood
7-29-22
Edwin Cruz-Perez
Wildwood
32
Assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon
Wildwood Crest
7-2-22
Edward N. Feeley
Wildwood Crest
34
Use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-2-22
George W. Shenberger II
York, PA
76
DWI, Revocation for refusal to submit to breath test
Wildwood Crest
7-3-22
Ryan Hastings
Glassboro
24
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
David S. Gosselin
West Deptford
42
Contempt of court (2x)
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
Ryan S. Foster
Wildwood Crest
33
Knowingly and purposefully causing bodily injury to another
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
Christian Matthew Colon
Philadelphia, PA
20
Violent behavior
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
Carlo J. Alston
Wildwood
59
Drug possession by a motor vehicle operator, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, unregistered vehicle
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
Deyanier Brito-Arroyo
Wildwood
21
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2x), use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have weapons, obstructing the administration of the law
Wildwood Crest
7-4-22
June A. Gerwald
Wildwood
65
Obstructing the administration of the law, resisting arrest purposely
Wildwood Crest
7-5-22
Dominic R. Gubitosi
Moorestown
21
Driving while intoxicated
Wildwood Crest
7-5-22
Anthony J. Bogins Jr.
Elizabeth
38
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-5-22
Davita M. Ennals
Wildwood
41
Threatening violence, purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood Crest
7-6-22
Anthony M. Zappaunbulso
Wildwood Crest
Not Provided
Theft
Wildwood Crest
7-7-22
Christoph O. Torres
Vineland
22
Driving while intoxicated, driving without a driver’s license, driving after license suspended or revoked
Wildwood Crest
7-9-22
Kyra A. Keyser
Hatboro
19
Driving while intoxicated
Wildwood Crest
7-9-22
Michelle L. Marshall
Sewell
44
Driving while intoxicated, failure to observe traffic signals, reckless driving, careless driving, wrong way on a one-way street
Wildwood Crest
7-11-22
Anthony M. Zappaunbulso
Wildwood Crest
Not Provided
Theft
Wildwood Crest
7-12-22
Robert T. Hutchison
Court House
53
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-12-22
Michael R. Evangelista
Halfmoon, NY
37
Contempt of court (2x)
Wildwood Crest
7-13-22
Charles A. West
Philadelphia, PA
44
Contempt of municipal court
Wildwood Crest
7-15-22
Hector D. Diaz
Bronx, NY
24
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-15-22
Jason Volpe
Quakertown, PA
37
Endangering the welfare of a child
Wildwood Crest
7-16-22
Tirhake Demeke Bekele
Norfolk (state unclear)
18
Exceeding the maximum speed 1-14 MPH over limit, driving while intoxicated, open alcohol in a motor vehicle
Wildwood Crest
7-16-22
Linda J. Shank
Philadelphia, PA
64
Driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Wildwood Crest
7-16-22
Kevin T. Guthrie
North Caldwell
27
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-17-22
Jeremiah Balbi
Philadelphia, PA
44
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-20-22
Jumanne H. John
Wildwood
30
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Wildwood Crest
7-20-22
David M. Wiseley
Croydon, PA
50
Contempt of court
Wildwood Crest
7-22-22
Damon Allison Gary
Philadelphia, PA
46
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Wildwood Crest
7-22-22
Yahira Sanchez
Camden
37
Contempt of court (11x)
Wildwood Crest
7-23-22
Yahira Sanchez
Camden
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Wildwood Crest
7-23-22
Jordan D. Glenn
Millville
19
Driving while intoxicated
Wildwood Crest
7-23-22
Christoph P. Murphy
Wildwood Crest
60
Driving while intoxicated, revocation for refusal to submit to a breathalyzer
Wildwood Crest
7-24-22
Trevor J. Hamann
Court House
45
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a driver’s license, failure to observe traffic lanes
Wildwood Crest
7-26-22
Fernande Metrius
Delray Beach, FL
Not provided
Interfering with custody
Wildwood Crest
7-28-22
Nicholas F. Vacante
Phoenixville, PA
42
Simple assault
Wildwood Crest
7-29-22
Gregory S. Cabanillas
Elmsford, NY
56
Careless driving, driving while intoxicated, revocation for refusal to submit to a breathalyzer, failure to observe traffic lanes
Wildwood Crest
7-30-22
Jeffrey J. Curran
Sewell
58
Contempt of court
West Wildwood
7-1-22
Riley Keough
West Wildwood
Not Provided
Simple assault
West Wildwood
7-4-22
Mary Farrell
West Wildwood
Not Provided
Service of warrant
West Wildwood
7-12-22
Kelli Young
Philadelphia, PA
Not Provided
Simple assault, criminal mischief
West Wildwood
7-21-22
Jose M. Cruz
Wildwood
Not Provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
West Wildwood
7-31-22
Michael Tate
Hatboro, PA
Not Provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2x), use or intent to use a controlled dangerous substance
Woodbine
7-5-22
Jorge M. Ramos
Woodbine
Not Provided
Aggravated assault attempt, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon
Woodbine
7-10-22
James J. Osborn
Petersburg
Not provided
Aggravated assault on law enforcement, throwing bodily fluids, resisting arrest
Woodbine
7-24-22
Benjamin D. Rosenzweig
Cape May
Not provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Woodbine
7-26-22
William T. Allison
Gloucester City
Not provided
Contempt
Woodbine
7-27-22
Zujeidy Candelaria
Woodbine
Not provided
Knowingly possession of a false document
*The Lower Township Police Department has told the Herald that the department does not record the town of residence in their arrest reports. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the West Wildwood Police Department also do not supply age in conjunction with arrest records.
Records listed in association with the county prosecutor’s office may not have included an arrest and only indicate charges being brought.
The New Jersey State Police Woodbine Barracks are responsible for providing police services in Woodbine, Dennis Township and Upper Township. A spokesperson with the State Police Open Public Records Act unit informed the Herald that because of a new case tracking system, the state police cannot provide records of who is arrested.