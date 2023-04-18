COURT HOUSE – The state Appellate Court shot down an attempt by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to freeze the proceedings against a man they arrested in a 32-year-old cold case while they ask the Supreme Court to reconsider a recent Appellate Court decision dismissing the charges due to an expired statute of limitations.
Judge Signs Order Dismissing Complaint Against Man Accused of Sex Assault in Negersmith Cold Case
