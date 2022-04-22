Rosado in Wheelchair.png

Defendant Jerry Rosado in a wheelchair in court April 22

 Alec Hansen

COURT HOUSE - A Superior Court judge ordered a man accused of rape in a 32-year-old cold case held pending trial.

Jerry Rosado, charged with second-degree sexual assault in the Susan Negersmith cold case, will remain in Cape May County jail without bail, after Judge Bernard DeLury granted the state's motion for pretrial detention April 22. 

Rosado, 62, sat emotionless in a wheelchair as DeLury announced his decision. When asked about the ruling, his lawyer, Eric Shenkus, said he would appeal the judge's decision.

Shenkus:Rosado Picture.png

Defendant Jerry Rosado sits next to his attorney, Eric Shenkus 

Shenkus also challenged probable cause in the case, but the judge ruled the state met the low burden with DNA evidence and witness statements. 

The majority of the hour-long hearing centered around whether or not Rosado should remain in jail until trial. Shenkus argued against Rosado's further detention.

More Coming...

Courtroom Rosado:Delury.png

Judge Bernard DeLury hears arguments on Rosado's case at the Cape May County Superior Court, April 22

