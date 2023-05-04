James Linnington

James Linnington, bottom right, appeared for a detention hearing from the Cape May County jail May 1, but the matter was postponed to May 3 after prosecutors said they had additional witnesses come forward with new information that would result in more charges. A judge released James Linnington after a live hearing in Cape May County Superior Court May 3, pending trial in the witness tampering case, but not before offering harsh criticism of the defendant’s alleged actions from the bench.

COURT HOUSE – At a hearing in Cape May County Superior Court May 3, Judge J. Christopher Gibson issued a stern rebuke of a defendant’s alleged scheme to tamper with the complaining witness in a serious domestic violence case against the defendant’s nephew. 

