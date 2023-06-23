byron troiano Mikulski collage

An indictment against Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron (left), former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. (center) and Commissioner Steve Mikulski (right) was dismissed by a Superior Court Judge June 23. 

COURT HOUSE –  A Superior Court judge said June 23 he would dismiss an indictment against Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and current Commissioner Steve Mikulski.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

