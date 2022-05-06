Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.
Avalon January 2022 Arrest Report
Marco A Getty, 22, from Eldora, was arrested on Jan. 5 on an Automated Traffic System Contempt Warrant.
Cape May City January 2022 Arrest Report
John P. Linnington, 30, from North Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Simple Assault.
Gina M. Smith, 36, from Cape May Beach, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Simple Assault.
Mervin A. France, 27, from Henrico, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon - Handgun, two counts of Illegal Possession of Ammo Magazine, and two counts of Weapon Possession - Dum-Dum Bullet.
Zachalee Carrero, 26, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 14 on a Judicial Order and charged with Contempt.
Waylen S. Simpson, 27, from Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with Attempting to Cause Purposely/Knowingly Bodily Injury to Another, Resisting Arrest, and Throwing Bodily Fluid.
Jason M. Aurilia, 34, from Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with False Imprisonment, Attempting to Cause Purposely/Knowingly Bodily Injury to Another, and Criminal Mischief - Property Damage.
Wildwood Crest January 2022 Arrest Report
Salvatore J. Menta, 22, from Glassboro, was arrested on Jan. 12 on an Active Warrant and charged with Contempt of Court.
James N. Purdy, 49, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on Jan. 14 on an Active Warrant and charged with Contempt of Court.
Heather T. Obrish, 38, from Vineland, was arrested on Jan. 16 on an Active Warrant and charged with two counts of Contempt of Court.
Angel E. Orozco, 28, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on Jan. 21 on an Active Warrant and charged with Contempt of Court.
Gina M. Famiano, 39, from North Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 21 on an Active Warrant and charged with Contempt of Court.
Jumanne H. John, 30, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Attempting to Cause Purposely/Knowingly Bodily Injury to Another.
Lower Township January 2022 Arrest Report
Isaias Cuevas-Beteta, 30, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Driving Without a Valid License.
Aloysious M. Reagan, 77, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Bridget L. Young was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with Simple Assault.
Jayne M. Gale, 62, was arrested on Jan.4 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Open, Unsealed Alcoholic Beverage Container.
Shannon M. Bersito, 40, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Francis D. Casey, III, 54, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Contempt and Trespassing.
Keith A. Bancroft, 51, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Vincent J. Perrotta, 39, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
Nikolas F. Finocchiaro, 19, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Thomas R. Hagans, 56, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with Contempt.
John E. McHugh, 62, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Unsafe Lane Change.
Davionne Graves, 33, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Unsafe Lane Change.
Edward Campbell, 30, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Diane M. Wareham, 41, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License and Unsafe Lane Change.
John T. Loper, 58, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with Simple Assault.
Francis J. Smith, Jr., 45, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with Possession of Weapons for an Unlawful Purpose and Harassment.
John E. McHugh, 62, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Jason L. Risley, 38, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Jason L. Risley, 38, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Regina M. Appleby, 55, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
John T. Matthews, 32, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Contempt.
Zulmarie Arroyo, 19, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with Conspiracy and Shoplifting.
Eli K. Thistlewood, 46, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with Parole Violation.
Sherri L. Shultz, 48, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with Trespassing.
Anthony P. Cafarella, 26, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Nicole E. Johnson, 43, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with two counts of Contempt.
Ian C. Harris, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with Contempt of Court.
David A. Young, 34, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.
Joseph R. Barbella, 75, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Simple Assault.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Sarah J. Downes, 36, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Careless Driving.
Mark J. Eckel, 35, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Theft.
Anthony S. Moyer, Jr., 56, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
William Hevener, 55, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Sexual Assault.
Sara C. Grossman, 33, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Michael P. Headrick, 29, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Shane J. Henry, 36, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Contempt.
Middle Township January 2022 Arrest Report
Ricardo Mercado, 41, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Drug-Induced Death, Distribution of Marijuana/Hash, Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Under One Half Ounce, Possession of Marijuana Over Six Ounces or Hashish Over Seventeen Grams, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Taylor Tilden, 25, from Millville, was arrested on Jan. 1 on a Warrant and charged with Driving While Driver’s License Suspended.
Juvenile, 14, from Erma, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with Simple Assault, Conspiracy, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes - Firearms, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons - Handguns.
Juvenile, 15, from Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with Simple Assault, Conspiracy, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes - Firearms, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons - Handguns.
William B. Connelly, 59, from Haddon Heights, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Improper Crossing of a Highway Divider, Reckless Driving, and Driving the Wrong Way on a One-Way Street.
Klecz-Dombkowski, 31, from Villas, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with Shoplifting.
Falisha L. McCarney, 40, from Swainton, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 5.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, from West Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 5 on a Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 33, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 39, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 29, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 47, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with Simple Assault.
Juan J. Torres, 53, from Villas, was arrested on Jan. 7 on a Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, DWI Refusal, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Reckless Driving.
Paul E. Conway Jr., 36, from Del Haven, was arrested on Jan. 8 on a Warrant.
William Lapworth Jr., 52, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with Driving While Driver’s License Suspended, Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Unsealed Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Being an Unlicensed Driver.
Dylan J. Iaccarino, 29, from Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 11 on a Warrant.
Hallie Wheaton, 29, from Del Haven, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with Shoplifting.
Laura V. Adams, 28, from Monroeville, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 13 on a Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
George Schools, 79, from Blue Bell, PA, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Reckless Driving.
Name Redacted, 38, from Bridgeton, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with Simple Assault.
Miranda L. Waltz, 22, from Villas, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
Name Redacted, 21, from Green Creek, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Timothy R. Spence, 62, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 15 on a Warrant.
Harry F. Rambo, 35, from North Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Obstruction.
Victor C. Defranesco, 66, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with Disorderly Conduct - Offensive Language and Obstruction.
Deyaneira Brito-Arroyo, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 42, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with Contempt.
Name Redacted, 33, from Egg Harbor City, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Theft.
Robert Chew, 20, from Del Haven, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of Terroristic Threats.
Juvenile, 16, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, homeless, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged as a Defiant Trespasser.
Susan E. Green, 52, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with Harassment.
Tara M. Wyatt, 32, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Larisa M. Striluk, 41, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with Conspiracy, Theft, Theft by Deception.
Name Redacted, 43, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with Simple Assault, Robbery, and Theft.
Theresa Allen-Robinson, 32, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 58, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with Harassment.
Jean A. Gutleber, 69, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 33, from North Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault.
Christina L. Spaventa, 30, from Marmora, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with Shoplifting.
Nigel N. Case, 26, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 24 on a Warrant.
Stephanie A. Bishop, 41, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 24 on a Warrant.
John B. Zagiel III, 35, from Erma, was arrested on Jan. 25 on a Warrant.
Kelly P. Francisco, 48, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Owen H. Shelton, 35, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Controlled Dangerous Substances, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Latherese M. West, 41, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Possession of a Weapon While Committing a Controlled Dangerous Substance Crime, Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Owen H. Shelton, 35, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Violation of Megan’s Law.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 26 on a Warrant.
Juvenile, 16, from Vineland, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment and Terroristic Threats.
Juvenile, 17, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment and Terroristic Threats.
Juvenile, 17, from Lower Township, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment and Terroristic Threats.
Juvenile, 16, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment and Terroristic Threats.
William R. Redrow, 60, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 27 on a Warrant.
Jessica L. Trentham, 25, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 27 on a Warrant.
Michael Maguire, 40, from Goshen, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 33, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Termera M. Sample, 30, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 39, from Del Haven, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Giovanni Ocasio, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Reyes-Maldonaldo, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Shoplifting.
Steven A. Mounts, 42, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with Prohibited Weapons and Devices.
North Wildwood January 2022 Arrest Report
Nicholas Sticco, 25, from Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Aggravated assault.
Deshawne Washington, 20, from Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with a Suspended Driver’s License.
Ashley King, 32, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with Dog Running at Large.
Hope Lowrey, 36, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with a Suspended Driver’s License.
John Papale, 35, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with Trespassing.
Kimberly Pettit, 31, from Villas, was arrested on Jan. 13 on a Warrant.
Andrew Conte, 43, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with Disturbing the Peace.
Manolo Ramirez-Jimenez, 36, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with Driving Without a Valid License.
Hope Lowrey, 36, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Simple Assault.
Jared Ott, 26, from Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Steven Brooks, 56, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 19 on a Warrant.
Benjamin Beason, 40, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with Possession and Selling of Hypodermic Syringe for Use with CDS.
Robert Bradley, 61, from Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Timothy Mahon, 39, from Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Juvenile, 16, from Vineland, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Juvenile, 17, from Lower Townships, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Juvenile, 17, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Juvenile, 16, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Leeann Stansbury, 33, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 27 on a Warrant.
Keith Press, 19, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with Burglary.
Pedro Plasencia Gonzalez, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 28 on a NCIC Warrant.
Dardan Rexhepi, 21, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.
Ocean City January 2022 Arrest Report
Natalie A. Inacio, 38, was arrested on Dec. 31 on a Warrant.
Elizabeth H. Hansbury, 39, was arrested on Jan. 6 on a Warrant.
Juvenile, 15, was arrested on Jan. 19 on a Summon or Citation.
Juvenile, 15, was arrested on Jan. 19 on a Summon or Citation.
Sea Isle City January 2022 Arrest Report
Jace C. Mulqueen, 18, from West Chester, PA, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated Under 21, Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Maintain Traffic Lane, Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person, and Speeding.
Maura Lynn Ellinger, 29, from Washington, PA, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with Failure to Stop or Yield, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container of Alcoholic Beverage – Driver, Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person, and Speeding.
Juvenile, 16, was arrested on Jan. 19 on a Summon or Citation.
Rene J. Sardinas, 45, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Violation of Order of Protection.
Stone Harbor January 2022 Arrest Report
Benjamin C. Freidlander, 21, from Narberth, PA, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with Aggravated Assault – Simple Assault on an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Improper Behavior, and Obstruction of Administration or the Law.
Wildwood January 2022 Arrest Report
Sarah Jacobs, 33, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jesus Aponte-Rosario, 32, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with Burglary.
Reginald Pitts, 52, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Jeffery Thompson, 40, from Pitman, NJ, was arrested on Jan. 2 on a Bench Warrant.
Mia Neris, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with Terroristic Threats.
Loraine Domenech-Morales, 30, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.
George Rivera, 39, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with Simple Assault.
Shariff Scott, 25, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
David Booker, 60, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with Trespassing.
Samantha Rivera, 32, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Diane Gillman, 64, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 13 on a Bench Warrant.
Torey Harris, 52, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 15 on a Bench Warrant d.
Jose Rios, 48, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Keith Press, 19, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Burglary.
Zulmarie Arroyo, 19, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Keith Press, 19, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with Burglary.
Walter Wood, 39, from Cape May, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with Hindering Apprehension.
Dardan Rexhepi, 21, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
Samuel Ramirez-Lucero, 41, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with Criminal Sexual Contact.
Bridget Young, 30, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Pablo Moya-Candelaria, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Reginald Pitts, 52, from Court House, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with Controlled Dangerous Substance/Possession: Influence.
West Wildwood January 2022 Arrest Report
No arrests were reported in West Wildwood in January 2022.