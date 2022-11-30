Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Nov. 29.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
John Cutter faces a four-count indictment with two third-degree counts for terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, along with two fourth degree counts for criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a bar stool.
Maria Barth was indicted on five counts including two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, one terroristic threats in the third degree, one possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, also third degree and finally a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a cue stick.
Robert Watmuff and Linda Watmuff were named jointly on three third-degree counts, two counts for witness tampering and one for conspiracy.
Shahadat Tonmoy faces a second-degree charge of eluding police.
Kenyere Scott was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a tea pot, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Fulton Hasty was named in a one count indictment for third-degree uttering a forged document.
Robert Corliss, Yvette Santiago, Christopher Ripp, Shawn Winkler and Emily Shenkin were each indicted separately on one count each of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Julian Shenkin was named in a two-count indictment with both counts for endangering the welfare of a child, one count in the second-degree and the other in the third-degree.
Willie Lee Herndon faces a third-degree count for resisting arrest and a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Triana K. Trussell was named in a single count indictment for fourth-degree shoplifting.
Xavier Eagan was indicted for resisting arrest, third degree, and aggravated assault, fourth degree.
Amanda C. Edwards was indicted for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree. The weapon was an orb gun. Such a devise is often used to shoot Orbeez balls at others as depicted in a viral social media trend on TikTok.
Brayan Aguilar faces three counts of first-degree car jacking connected to an incident in Middle Township in June.
Joseph M. Fontanez faces a single count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.