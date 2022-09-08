Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Sept. 6.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Lynn M. Sana was indicted on a count of second-degree aggravated arson. Sana had been indicted on the same charges on Jan. 26, 2021. The indictment does not explain why she has come before a second grand jury. The charges relate to an incident in October 2019 when a fire was deliberately set in a Stone Harbor condominium unit owned by Sana.
Jesse J. Creamer was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles, and fourth-degree certain person not to have a weapon. The last count was due to Creamer’s previous conviction for possession of a CDS in Atlantic County in 2010.
Justin G. Flash faces three counts including second- and third-degree aggravated assault, along with criminal restraint in the third degree.
Nicole C. Deihl was indicted on two third-degree counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Victor O. Bautista was named in four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child related to an incident in Ocean City in July.
John Lepera faces three counts of weapons offenses including second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree possession of prohibited weapons being hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine. Lepera was arrested in Wildwood in July. The weapon was a Glock handgun.
Christian E. Quijana was arrested in Wildwood in August and faces a three-count indictment with the same offenses as Lepera, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and two fourth-degree possession of prohibited weapons being hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine. The weapon was a Hellcat 9mm gun.
Sean M. O’Donnell was indicted on a single third-degree count of shoplifting in North Wildwood on July 4.
David T. Flanders was named in two third-degree counts for making terroristic threats and aggravated assault.
Michael R. Tate was indicted on seven counts including two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The indictment contained four third-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapons listed were a Walther PPQ-style handgun, an Umarex replica 44m revolver, a C11 Crossman and a break-top style air rifle. Tate also faces a second-degree count for certain person due to his 2010 conviction for robbery in Pennsylvania.
Jason J. Ritchie was named in a one-count indictment for third-degree forgery related to an incident in Middle Township in July.
Robert W. Pannelli was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles.
Skye C. Giesecke was indicted on one count of fourth-degree contempt of a restraining order.
Kaashaun T. Parks-Campbell faces two counts of aggravated assault with one count in the second degree and the other in the third degree.
Kajuan R. Gales, Jennifer L. Cruz and Matthew Camp were each separately indicted on one count each of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Jose R. Gonzales faces a fourth-degree count for contempt of a pre-trial release order issued just four days earlier.