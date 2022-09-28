Readers are reminded that all individuals listed below are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Also, there may be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Sept. 27.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jeremiah Cardel was indicted on Jan. 20 for violating a pre-trial release order. On Jan. 27, the grand jury indicted him on two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Norma K. Watts and Ariah K. Blades were each separately indicted on five counts as part of a single ten-count indictment. Each faces third-degree counts for theft, theft by deception and theft of property, along with two fourth-degree counts for uttering a false instrument and forgery.
Delon J. McCann was named in a three-count indictment for unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree along with two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl. The weapon was a Heritage MFG revolver.
Jaheim Allen-McCuthen, Lisa M. Toser, Matthew Dorazio, Dana M. Fermani, Dennis Axelsson, and Kevin Duffy were each separately and independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Fermani, Axelsson and Duffy each face two counts.
Kelly Colardo was indicted for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and shoplifting, both counts third degree. In addition, Colardo faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Melvin E. Taylor was named in an eleven-count indictment which included a first-degree count for kidnapping, three second-degree counts for robbery and aggravated assault, five third-degree counts for criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, criminal coercion, theft and theft of a motor vehicle, a 2000 Ford Taurus. There were also two fourth-degree counts for obstructing the administration of law and tampering with physical evidence.
Jessica Vargas was indicted for third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree aggravated assault on an Ocean City police officer.
Anthony Young was convicted on June 7 for burglary. He was indicted this week for certain person due to possession of a knife. Young is now lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Christopher M. Krier was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault related to an incident in North Wildwood in August.
John Cutter faces a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief after an incident in Cape May City in August.
Dante E. Norton was named in a single-count indictment for aggravated assault on a Sheriff’s Department officer. Norton has been lodged at the Correctional Facility since April 27.
Mark P. McGarry was indicted on eight counts, including receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute. Each count was in the third degree. In addition, McGarry was named in two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a certain CDS crime. Lastly, the indictment contained a fourth-degree count for certain person. McGarry was convicted in 2015 of possession of a CDS in Atlantic County. The weapon listed in the indictment was a Smith and Wesson handgun.