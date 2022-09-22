Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 12 indictments Sept. 20.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Andrew L. Wells, Alison M. Toth and Anthony Pentlicki were named in a 10-count indictment. All three face a first-degree count for robbery, two counts for conspiracy, one in the second and one in the third degree, and a third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine. Wells and Pentlicki also face two first-degree counts for kidnapping. Individually, Wells is named in a third-degree forgery count. Pentlicki added individual counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife, third degree and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree. Lastly, Pentlicki faces a second-degree count for possession of a weapon while committing a certain CDS crime.
Michael Vera was indicted in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to a July 5 incident in North Wildwood.
Joseph M. Fontanez is named in a two-count indictment for attempted escape and possession of implements for escape. Since July 11, Fontanez, 41, has been lodged at the Cape May County Corrections Center. The indictment states that on or about Aug. 5, he attempted escape through the use of “force, threat, threat of force, deadly weapon or other dangerous instrumentality.” Fontanez was indicted just last week, Sept. 13, on four counts including first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fontanez was convicted in 2014 of second-degree robbery. The indictment states that he possessed a metal rod during his attempted escape. Fontanez is still at the county corrections facility.
Sydney Beltran faces a single count of third-degree eluding police related to a Sept. 5 incident in North Wildwood.
Michael Pearson was indicted on seven counts including four counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, one second-degree count for possession with intent to distribute, a fourth-degree count for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia and a final second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Joel Quintana-Medina, Frankie Sola, Zulmarie Arroyo and Edmanuel Alvarez-Perez were all jointly indicted on 14 counts including second- and third-degree possession with intent to distribute a CDS, cocaine and fentanyl, along with eight counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, two counts for conspiracy in the second- and third-degree, a third-degree count for money laundering and a fourth-degree count for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Flores faces a single count of making a terroristic threat in the third degree.
Keila M. Osoria-Garcia was indicted on counts of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Lionel Torres-Rodriguez was indicted on five counts including two second-degree and one third-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy. Torres-Rodriguez was engaged in child porn according to the indictment.
Kevin S. Kuehne faces three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, theft and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a knife. The final count is unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Kuehne was indicted on Jan. 13 for violation of a pre-trial release order.
Jeremiah Cardel was indicted on a single fourth-degree count of contempt for violating a pre-trial release order just two days after it was issued.
Dylan J. Keenan-Hannum was indicted for second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree contempt. The contempt count was for violating a pre-trial release order.