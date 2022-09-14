Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments September 13.
The abbreviation “CDS” stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
John M. Duker was in possession of a machete “with a purpose to use it unlawfully,” according to the indictment. He faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Joseph E. Macklin was indicted on two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
Lemuel R. Higgs faces a single third-degree count for eluding police in a vehicle after being signaled to stop.
Matthew Camp was named in a three-count indictment including second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, an airsoft rifle. Additional counts were third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree certain person. The certain person count is because Camp was convicted in 2018 of CDS possession.
Christopher Sheeron faces a single count of third-degree aggravated assault stemming from an incident on July 4 in Woodbine.
Jorge M. Ramos was indicted for second- and third-degree aggravated assault, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
James Osborn faces a five-count indictment including second-degree eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest, two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and, finally, a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids.
Kevin S. Kuehne was named in a single count of fourth-degree contempt for violating a pre-trial release order just five days after it was issued.
Jeremiah T. Cardell faces a single count of third-degree burglary related to an August incident in Lower Township.
Daron J. Brown was indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Robert J. Dinofa Jr. was named in a five-count indictment with all counts in the third degree. Dinofa faces two counts for aggravated assault, two for making terroristic threats and one for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Joseph M. Fontanez was indicted on four counts including first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Smith & Wesson rifle, along with second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute methamphetamine over one-half ounce. The indictment also contained a third-degree count for possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime and another second-degree count for certain person. Fontanez was convicted in 2014 of second-degree robbery.
Jonathan P. Fulford faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Edward R. Reichle was indicted on two counts. He faces third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft charges.
Constance M. O’Connor was named in a single count for second-degree eluding police in North Wildwood in August.
Michael L. Castorina was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault of a health care worker in the performance of his/her duties.