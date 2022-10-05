Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Oct. 4.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jeremias Ortiz faces two first-degree counts for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The conspiracy count references an unindicted co-conspirator.
Abdul Blackman was indicted on seven counts including first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree sexual assault on a victim at least 13 but less than 16 years old. Two more third-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child are linked to child porn. Blackman is also facing two additional third-degree counts for theft and resisting arrest. The final count is for fourth-degree theft of a credit card. Blackman is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Paul P. Calfina and Sherman R. Martin were separately and independently indicted on one count each of fourth-degree shoplifting.
John J. Hulme was named in a fourth-degree count for stalking between Aug. 12 and Sept. 11 of this year in Dennis Township.
Michael L. White, Christopher Sheeron, James J. Reddin and Frank S. Mascuilli were each separately and independently indicted for a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Melvin Taylor was indicted on one count of third-degree witness tampering and one count of fourth-degree contempt. The contempt account relates to violation of a final restraining order. Taylor was indicted on Sept. 27 on eleven counts including first-degree kidnapping. Taylor is lodged at the county corrections facility.
Sheldon S. Shiller faces a three-count indictment for criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, both in the third degree, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, in the fourth degree.
Christopher Evans faces a five-count indictment for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, a Winchester revolver, and certain person, all three counts second degree. There is one third-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a knife, and one fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, again the knife. The certain person charge is related to a 2014 conviction in Cape May County for the manufacture and distribution of a CDS. Evans is lodged at the corrections center.
Victor O. Bautista was named in a single-count indictment for second-degree eluding police related to an incident in Ocean City in September.
Jacquelin Flores-Riley, Michael A. Rugg and Dante E. Norton were each individually and separately indicted for fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids. Rugg is also facing another fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. All incidents occurred while the individuals were lodged at the corrections center where they all still remain.
Matthew L. Hayes was indicted on six counts including five third-degree counts of aggravated assault, two counts, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, making terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for an unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife. Hayes is lodged at the county corrections facility.