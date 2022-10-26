Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments Oct. 25.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Kevin Castro-Gonzalez faces a five-count indictment. Three counts are in the third degree for making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, a knife, for unlawful purposes and endangering the welfare of a child. The other two counts are in the fourth degree for unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Frank C. Ashman was indicted for second-degree burglary along with two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment states that Ashman caused bodily injury to another while illegally entering a Volkswagen Jetta in Wildwood in December.
Jose V. Bernadino and Anne Marie Rizzi are jointly named in a six-count indictment related to the theft of immovable property worth at least $75,000. They face second-degree counts for theft and conspiracy, along with third-degree counts for forgery, uttering a forged instrument and conspiracy on both the forgery and the uttering.
Casey Doyle was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and another in the third. The final count is for making terroristic threats.
Cameron J. Burgess-Severio faces a second-degree count of robbery in which force was employed.
William R. Atkinson, Trevor J. Hamann, Edward Feeley, Nicole A. Savini and Dennis Axelsson each separately were indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. All face one count except Axelsson who faces two.
Miguel Aletriz was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a knife, and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Constance O’Connor was named in a five-count indictment that includes two third-degree counts for burglary, a third-degree count for theft and two weapons charges for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, scissors, third degree and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.
Christopher Florio faces a seven-count indictment including two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a pellet gun, and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. Four third-degree counts include conspiracy with the unindicted juvenile co-defendant and three counts for unlawful possession of a weapon. The final count in the indictment is in the fourth degree for aggravated assault.
Brendon C. McLaughlan was indicted for third-degree burglary and theft, along with two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, and certain person. McLaughlan was convicted in 2019 for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Henry N. White was indicted for first- and second-degree sexual assault on a victim he knew or should have known was “intellectually or mentally incapacitated” and for the use of force. White also faces a third-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. He is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Andrew E. Johnson faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Antonio Duncan was named in a two-count indictment for second-degree sexual assault on a victim at least 13 and less than 16 years old. The remaining count was for endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree. Duncan is lodged at the correctional facility.
Woodrow Gibson was indicted on two first-degree counts for carjacking and attempted murder. The indictment also contains three second-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and one for eluding police. Gibson was booked at the correctional facility.
John S. Papale faces a single count of fourth-degree criminal trespass related to an incident in North Wildwood in September.
Zachary V. Morelli was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and the other in the third degree.
Chrissy Bautista Rodriguez was named in a seven-count indictment that included three counts for aggravated assault, one second and the other two third degree. The other four counts included two for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and two for unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The two weapons listed were a rock and a phone.