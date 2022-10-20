Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments Oct. 18.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for a controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Colin R. Watmuff, Robert G. Watmuff, Jr. and Robert G. Watmuff, Sr. were named in a 14-count indictment in which 10 of the counts involved aggravated assault. Watmuff Sr. and Jr. each face three second-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and one for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. The two also face two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, along with two additional third-degree counts for criminal restraint and terroristic threats. Watmuff, Jr. alone was named in yet another count of third-degree aggravated assault.
All three individuals were named jointly in four more counts, two for third-degree aggravated assault, one for third-degree conspiracy and one for fourth-degree aggravated assault. The incidents producing these charges occurred in Sea Isle City in July and included assault on police officers responding to a domestic violence situation.
Francis H. Grady was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree aggravated assault. Grady is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Jason Brown, Michael Suarez, Michael Berry, Kush Desai, Donald Strohl, Joseph Shoestock, Paul Scipione, Samantha Hamilton, Casey Vangorden and Samantha Hagerty were each separately and independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. All face one count of possession except Desai, Strohl, Vangorden and Hagerty who each face two counts. They were charged jointly in the same indictment.
Michael Young was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault related to an incident in North Wildwood in September.
Thomas J. Moffett was named in a one-count indictment for shoplifting in the third degree from a merchant in Middle Township in August.
Jade N. Givner faces two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Onesimus Steel was indicted for second-degree eluding police in a vehicle in Middle Township on Labor Day.
John F. Dickey faces a four-count indictment with two counts of possession of a CDS, one of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and one for receiving stolen property, a 2019 Ford F-150. The drugs in question were methamphetamine and 1,4-butanediol. All counts were in the third degree.
1,4-butanediol, also known as One Comma Four, is used as an industrial solvent but it has also become popular as a recreational drug. Not yet on the federal schedule, the drug is illegal in New Jersey as a state schedule controlled dangerous substance. 1,4-butanediol is also an ingredient in a nutrition store product called Catnip Cocktail, a product with no catnip in it. Law enforcement agencies in North Jersey have reported improper use of the catnip cocktail is on the rise. It was 1,4-butanediol that Dickey’s indictment says he was intending to distribute.
Abdul Blackman faces a single count of third-degree resisting arrest in Dennis Township in March.
William Edson of Hamilton Township in Atlantic County was indicted by a Cape May County grand jury for crimes committed in Atlantic County. The indictment does not explain why the case was transferred to Cape May County.
Edson faces first- and second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child. He is accused of possessing and sharing more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography online.
Miles H. Farr was indicted for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both counts in the second degree. The assault involved a child less than 13 years of age. Farr is lodged at the correctional facility.
Jonathan J. Calderwood of Woodbine faces a five-count indictment including two first-degree counts for aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child less than 13 years old. The remaining three counts are each for endangering the welfare of a child, two in the second degree and one in the third degree. The indictment contains charges of assault and possession of child pornography.
Elizabeth A. Mademann was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree. The weapon was a Jimenez handgun.
Victor M. Falcon was named in a four-count indictment which includes two third-degree counts for terroristic threats, one third-degree count for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Shayna Miller and Michael Coffey were jointly named in a third-degree count for forgery. Miller was then named in three additional counts, two for third-degree aggravated assault and one for fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Justin T. Davis faces four drug-related counts. Three counts are in the third degree for possession of a CDS, cocaine, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The final count is in the second degree for possession with intent within 500 feet of public property.