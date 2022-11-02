Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 13 indictments Nov. 1.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for a controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Robert W. Pannelli was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft of movable property valued in excess of $500.
Kyle L. Middleton, Stephanie L. Reyes-Hacket and Josue Montalvo were jointly indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, flubromazolam. Middleton faces three added counts for third-degree possession of a CDS, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, and certain person, both in the fourth degree. Middleton was previously convicted for aggravated assault in 2014.
Brian P. Barone faces a single-count indictment for third-degree burglary related to an incident in Wildwood in August.
Daniel Dunning was indicted on two counts of fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids.
Lisa Devivo faces two third-degree counts for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft in excess of $500.
Danielle Peranteau, Dustin Mills, Steven Nagle and Kassandra Pagan were separately indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Both Pagan and Peranteau face two counts each.
Paul Calfina was indicted on one count of fourth-degree shoplifting from a Middle Township merchant.
Abdul Spaulding was named in a single-count indictment for third-degree failure to reregister upon a change of address. Spaulding was convicted in 2000 for criminal sexual contact.
Danielle Ruffenach was indicted on three counts of burglary and two counts of theft, all counts in the third degree. Ruffenach is accused of crimes committed in Atlantic County and is a resident of Northfield. There was no explanation for why the indictment came from a Cape May County grand jury.
Mark W. Hoffman faces a fourth-degree count of assault by auto related to an incident in Dennis Township in October. The indictment states that Hoffman was driving under the influence.
