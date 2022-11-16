Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Nov. 15.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Julio Ortiz was indicted on a third-degree count for aggravated assault which met the definition of domestic violence.
Ronald Curll and Shawn Gaston were indicted together but share no counts. Curll faces first- and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child through involvement with child porn, while Gaston is named in two separate counts for possession of a CDS, marijuana, in the fourth degree, along with possession of a CDS with intent to distribute in the third degree.
Jean M. Musca was indicted on a fourth-degree count of criminal sexual contact related to an incident in July in Wildwood.
Raekwon Cade was named in a two-count indictment for second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint. The indictment states that the incident met the definition of domestic violence.
Thomas P. Dickerson faces a third-degree count for fraudulent use of a credit card, along with fourth-degree theft of a credit card. Dickerson used the stolen card for merchandise at the Conoco gas station Vape Shop in Middle Township.
Justine Stansbury was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Louis Spivey faces a fourth-degree count of operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension.
Gregory Stilwell was indicted on a single count of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Melanie Gonzales was named in a three-count indictment related to an incident in Ocean City in June. Gonzales is charged with three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Sean A. Weaver was indicted for making a false report to law enforcement in the fourth degree.
Donte Norton adds to his offenses with an indictment for fourth-degree aggravated assault on a member of the sheriff’s department while in the Cape May County Correctional Facility on a list of charges ranging from sexual assault to threats of violence to witness retaliation.
Paul Conway faces a single count of fourth-degree contempt for violating the conditions of a pre-trial release order.
Robert Sharp was named in a four-count indictment on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a knife, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Robert J. Dinofa faces a single fourth-degree count of contempt related to a pre-trial release order.
Stephanie Hudson was indicted for third-degree theft and fourth-degree hindering apprehension related to an incident in Stone Harbor in August.
Wayne E. Leroy was named in a single count for third-degree terroristic threats in Upper Township in August.
Adrian S. Amadis was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a Glock 26 handgun. He also faces two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prohibited weapon, large capacity magazines.