Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments May 9.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Alisha M. Seda-Natal was named in a five-count indictment, which included two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife, and two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Seda-Natal was previously convicted of aggravated assault. Seda-Natal is currently housed at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Kelly M. Abdolrazek was indicted on three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife, and making terroristic threats. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Martin A. Perez faces a single-count indictment for fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .43 caliber air pistol.
Ryan D. Redrow was indicted on two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree offense, along with two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended license and a third-degree count for violation of a public health and safety law.
Diana L. Vasquez faces a single count of third-degree aggravated assault related to an incident in Middle Township in March.
Charles M. Risley was named in a two-count indictment for fraudulent use of a credit card and conspiracy. The other individual involved in the conspiracy was not named.
Robert Jones faces a third-degree count for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.
Kathryn M. Tozer was indicted on three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, clonazepam. Tozer was indicted in April on a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Jose V. Bernardino and Annmarie Rizzi were jointly indicted on six counts, including two counts of third-degree forgery and uttering a forged instrument. The indictment contained two second-degree counts of theft and conspiracy, along with two counts of third-degree conspiracy.
Derrick North was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to an incident in Upper Township in September 2022.
Roman J. Wolfe faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Canik TP 95F handgun. There were two fourth-degree counts for prohibited weapons, hollow point bullets and large capacity magazines.
Tatrein D. Waters was indicted on one count of third-degree theft.
Joseph P. Kennedy faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
David S. Schellinger was indicted on one count of third-degree terroristic threats related to an incident in Lower Township in January.
Jaclyn F. Flannery was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and hindering apprehension in the fourth degree.