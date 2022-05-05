Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up nine indictments May 3.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Hector Perez-Herediawas indicted for first-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute. The indictment states that he was in possession of over 5 ounces of heroin.
Perez-Heredia also faces two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun, and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime. Perez-Heredia is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Ronald J. Leider Jr.was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree stalking and fourth-degree contempt. Leider violated a final restraining order 10 days after it was issued.
Matthew M. Seredayfaces a third-degree indictment for possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Justin R. Rovirawas indicted for making a false report to law enforcement, fourth degree.
Scott C. Horstfaces two third-degree counts for burglary and attempted theft of a 2019 black Toyoda 4 Runner.
Jay R. Tierneywas indicted on two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Amanda C. Whartonwas named in two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, oxycodone, and theft of oxycodone pills.
Janet J. Kee, Kenlyn S. Duncan, and Kaila C. Denniswere jointly indicted on individual third-degree counts of receiving stolen property.
Matthew F. Credewas indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a 2018 silver Nissan Rogue.
