Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up seven indictments May 24.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Justin R. Rovira was indicted on one count of fourth-degree stalking in Lower Township. 

Erin F. Mahoney and Antonio D. Johnson were separately and independently indicted on one count each of possession of a CDS. 

Eric A. Homan faces a third-degree count for bail jumping after he failed to show for a court proceeding related to a charge of second-degree aggravated assault. 

Francisco Lopez-Gomezwas indicted for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. 

Oscar Hollenweger faces two third-degree counts for burglary and criminal mischief related to an incident in Woodbine in October 2021. 

Larisa M. Striluk was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for conspiracy with an unindicted codefendant and theft by deception in Middle Township. 

