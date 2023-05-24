Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments May 23.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Helen A. Nunes was indicted for third-degree escape from detention, along with two fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault.
Brenda L. James faces a single-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Kadin I. Griffin was named in a three-count indictment for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute, both counts in the third degree. There was also a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
John C. Winter was indicted for bail jumping in the third degree. The indictment states that Winter failed to show for hearings three times in January, February, and April.
Israel Delgado faces two second-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute. The amount of cocaine was a factor in the counts both being second degree. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Nicole VanDoren was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer in April in Middle Township.
Derell A. Wilson was named in a two-count indictment for terroristic threats and possession of a CDS, marijuana, with intent to distribute.
Leonard J. Kozarski faces a third-degree count of theft of property related to an incident in Dennis Township.
Darryl V. Bradley Jr. was indicted on two third-degree counts for forgery and theft, along with two fourth-degree counts for uttering a false instrument and criminal simulation.
Andrew J. Yorke was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, along with two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines. The weapon listed in the indictment was “a kitchen island.”
Joey K. West faces a count for second-degree aggravated assault, along with a third-degree count for terroristic threats.
Christopher R. Duffy was named in a nine-count indictment that includes five separate counts for third-degree possession of a CDS: Heroin, cocaine, buprenorphine, methamphetamine, and alprazolam. The indictment contains three third-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute and one count for fourth-degree prohibited weapon, a defaced pellet gun.
Kwaku Bonti faces three third-degree counts for forgery, obtaining a CDS by fraud, and possession of a CDS, Percocet.
Hector Fernandez-Ortiz was indicted for two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun. A third count in the indictment was for aggravated assault in the fourth degree.
Alexa Modres was indicted for making a false public alarm in the second degree.