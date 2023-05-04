Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments May 2.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whosepreviousconvictions bar them from having weapons.
Terrance L. Dore was indicted for third-degree bail jumping after hefailed toshow up for a hearing. Dore was facing a charge of first-degree robbery but was set at liberty by the court on condition that he appear at a specified time and place.
James J. Mason was named in a two-countindictmentfor theft and burglary, both in the third degree.
Eryk R. Wnek faces second-degree andfourth-degreecounts for aggravated assault, along with a third-degree count for assault by auto.
Aneudy Cruz, David Felmey, Edward Ingelsby, and Roderick M. Rivers were each independently and separately indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Rivers faces two counts.
Austin N.Gaecklerwas indicted for throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer in Ocean City in March. The count is in the fourth degree.
Tyler J. Wolf faces a single count of third-degree theft of a 2015 grey Hyundai Elantra in Middle Township in March.
Shaun S. Winkler was named in a two-countindictmentfor third-degree possession ofaCDS, methamphetamine, and fourth-degree shoplifting.
Robyn M. Lambert was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and certain person in the fourth degree. Lambert was convicted of possession of a CDS in 2018. Possession of five throwing knives led to the certain person count.
John B.Zagielwas indicted on a count of third-degree criminal mischief which caused an excess of $2,000 in damage.
JahcylWashington was named in a singleindictmentfor third-degree theft by deception in Ocean City.
Alexa N.Modreswas indicted on a count of third-degree false public alarm related to an incident in Lower Township.
Brian W. Ledger was indicted on a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, a large-capacity magazine.
