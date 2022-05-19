indictment graphic.png
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 17.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Ryan M. Bradleywas indicted on one count of fourth-degree shoplifting in Upper Township. Fourth degree means the value of what was taken was more than $200, but less than $500. 

Greg Gallagherfaces two counts of third-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence. The indictment also contains one second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child.   

Ronald J. Leiderwas named in one third-degree count of receiving stolen property, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, along with a third-degree count for burglary. 

Luis D. Irizarryfaces a fourth-degree count of cruelty and neglect of a child. 

Justin R. Rovirawas indicted for third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree contempt of a final restraining order issued just three weeks prior. 

Nicole M. Adrianfaces a third-degree count of theft related to an incident in March in Middle Township. 

Miguel Vazquez, Sean P. Hannan, and Carlos A. Rivera-DeJesuswere separately and independently indicted on single third-degree counts of possession of a CDS. In two indictments, the CDS was cocaine and in the third it was heroin. 

Luvone F. Jantti and Phyllis A. Jantti were named in a four-count indictment. Luvone Jantti faces three separate counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Phyllis Jantti faces a single count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

