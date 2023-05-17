Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 16.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Charles W. Vaughn faces two fourth-degree counts for cyber harassment and stalking in Ocean City.
Michael J. Antonelli was indicted on a fourth-degree count of contempt of a pretrial release order issued March 13.
Kenny L. Calverly and Trina Trussell were indicted together on a count of third-degree burglary in Middle Township.
Edson Robertson and Luis Hernandez were named in a 14-count indictment. Hernandez will face one count for first-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a quantity of 5 ounces or more and two second-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, along with a third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute alprazolam. Robertson was named in one count of second-degree possession with intent to distribute.
The indictment contained seven counts for third-degree possession of a CDS. Both Hernandez and Robertson were named in three of those counts together for cocaine, methamphetamine, and alprazolam. Hernandez alone faces a third-degree possession count for fentanyl. Robertson was named in the other three possession counts for fentanyl, clonazepam, and amphetamine.
The final two counts in the indictment name Hernandez for third-degree money laundering and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Terry was indicted for defrauding the administration of a drug test, third degree, and possession of a device for defrauding the administration of a drug test, fourth degree.
Tyler J. Wolf faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.
Samantha A. Hagerty was indicted on a single fourth-degree count for unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.
Luke Terry was named in two third-degree counts for theft and burglary, both counts in the third degree.
Joseph F. Gaffney Jr. was indicted on two third-degree counts for terroristic threats and resisting arrest. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Robert G. Klein and David D. Matthews were jointly indicted on a count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
