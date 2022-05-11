Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 10.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Ronald Chiancone, Jillian Chiancone, and Ashley V. Salvatoriwere jointly indicted on three third-degree counts for conspiracy to possess a CDS, criminal attempt, and conspiracy to possess a CDS with intent to distribute. The drug was MDMB-4e-PINGA, a synthetic cannabinoid.
Allison A. Ramos and Ryan M. Bradleytogether face two third-degree counts for shoplifting and conspiracy.
Ronald J. Leider Jr. faces three fourth-degree counts of criminal mischief.
Devonta J. Robinsonwas indicted for theft by deception in the third degree.
Daniel C. Thomaswas named in a nine-count indictment that includes three second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and third-degree hindering apprehension.
Justine R. Rovirawas indicted for terroristic threats in the third degree.
Sherman Martinfaces an indictment for third-degree shoplifting from a Middle Township business.
Triana K. Trussellwas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, clonazolam.
Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado and Miguel A. Riverawere jointly indicted on six counts. The indictment lists three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS. The drugs were cocaine,diazepam,and alprazolam.
Also in the indictment were two second-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and one third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute.
Sherry L. Maylandwas indicted for fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle on second license suspension.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.