indictment graphic.png
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments May 10.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Ronald Chiancone, Jillian Chiancone, and Ashley V. Salvatoriwere jointly indicted on three third-degree counts for conspiracy to possess a CDS, criminal attempt, and conspiracy to possess a CDS with intent to distribute. The drug was MDMB-4e-PINGA, a synthetic cannabinoid. 

Allison A. Ramos and Ryan M. Bradleytogether face two third-degree counts for shoplifting and conspiracy. 

Ronald J. Leider Jr. faces three fourth-degree counts of criminal mischief. 

Devonta J. Robinsonwas indicted for theft by deception in the third degree. 

Daniel C. Thomaswas named in a nine-count indictment that includes three second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and third-degree hindering apprehension. 

Justine R. Rovirawas indicted for terroristic threats in the third degree. 

Sherman Martinfaces an indictment for third-degree shoplifting from a Middle Township business. 

Triana K. Trussellwas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, clonazolam. 

Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado and Miguel A. Riverawere jointly indicted on six counts. The indictment lists three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS. The drugs were cocaine, diazepam, and alprazolam.  

Also in the indictment were two second-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and one third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute. 

Sherry L. Maylandwas indicted for fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle on second license suspension. 

 

 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments