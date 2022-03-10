Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments March 8.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jason L. Risley was indicted on five third-degree counts of possession of a CDS and three third-degree counts of possession with intent to distribute. The drugs in question were heroin, buprenorphine, amphetamine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Malachi Davis faces a five-count indictment with three third-degree counts of burglary and two fourth-degree counts for theft and tampering with physical evidence.
Fernando A. Rodriguez was named in one count of third-degree theft by deception related to an incident in Stone Harbor in January.
Ashley E. Serrano and Kevin L. Vega-Aguilar were each separately indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Sammie L. Mason was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, oxycodone, and third-degree assault by auto. The indictment relates to a Dec. 3, 2021, incident in which the indictment states Mason was driving under the influence.
Jesus Aponte-Rosario is facing a four-count indictment for burglary and possession of a CDS, both in the third degree, and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Steven Dunhour was indicted on two counts of burglary and one of theft, all counts third degree.
Owen H. Shelton was convicted of criminal sexual contact in 2008. In January, Shelton failed to reregister upon a change of address, as he is required to do. The offense produced a single third-degree count indictment.
Michael Riehl faces a one-count indictment for third-degree burglary.
Sean Hennessy was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree terroristic threats and two counts of fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, an expandable baton and a switchblade knife.
Joseph Donahue was indicted for resisting arrest and aggravated assault, both in the third degree, along with throwing bodily fluids, fourth degree.
Tommie Jordan and Quamir Hodges were indicted together on three third-degree counts of burglary, theft, and conspiracy.
Aaron J. Moyer faces a two-count indictment for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree cyber harassment.