Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up eight indictments March 7.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Patrick Juliano was indicted on four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of theft in the fourth degree.
Derek Valenti faces two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drugs were fentanyl and clonazolam.
Crystal Strickland was named in a five-count indictment. Two counts for aggravated assault in the third degree with a separate third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a black and yellow baseball bat. Two fourth-degree counts were for unlawful possession of a weapon and hindering apprehension.
Perry J. Hardin faces a single count of fourth-degree contempt for violation of a pretrial release order on the same day the order was made.
Ralph Otto was indicted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
Joshua G. Bailey was named in a one-count indictment for second-degree making a false report. Bailey was a hotel guest who made comments about making a bomb in his hotel room, per the indictment. No bomb materials were found by police.
John G. Bersani was indicted on a single count of third-degree shoplifting between Jan. 13 and Jan. 17 in Middle Township.
Felicia Omrod faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, as well as a fourth-degree count for shoplifting.
