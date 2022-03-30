Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments March 29.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Nicole M. Adrian was indicted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief related to an incident in Middle Township in March. 

Brian P. Johnsonfaces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a baseball bat. 

Kristel Aletrizwas named in a one-count indictment for resisting arrest in the fourth degree. 

Theresa M. Wyatt faces a third-degree count for shoplifting from a merchant in Middle Township in February. 

Guido G. Vaccarowas indicted on three third-degree counts for making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was an airsoft pistol. 

Reginald A. Pitts faces three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. The substances were fentanyl, cocaine, and buprenorphine. 

Jaclyn F. Flannery and Amanda E. Bove each face a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, para-fluorofentanyl. 

Jason J. Ritchie was indicted for second and third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree contempt. The indictment states that Richie violated a Nov. 2 temporary restraining order five days later Nov. 7. 

Destiny C. Bechtelfaces two second-degree counts of theft by extortion. The indictment asserts that Bechtel extorted money by threatening to accuse an individual of possession of child pornography. 

Sherri E. Lucci was indicted on a single count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

Andrew J. Hollingsworthfaces a third-degree count for burglary and a second-degree count for employing a juvenile in a crime. 

 

