Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments March 28.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Michael D. Bolden was indicted on three third-degree counts for theft, forgery, and uttering a forged instrument.
Michael B. Finch faces three second-degree counts with two for aggravated assault and one for burglary.
Kirk P. Hewitt was named in a two-count indictment, both counts for aggravated assault, one second and one third degree.
Robert T. Kaiser faces a single-count indictment for second-degree aggravated assault.
Cade J. Axelrod was indicted for third-degree burglary and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Andrea G. Gill faces two counts of third-degree theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kelly P. Francisco was indicted for aggravated assault in the second degree and third-degree assault by auto during which Francisco was driving under the influence, according to the indictment.
Perry Hardin and John Pitman were named in a 19-count indictment. All counts involved prohibited weapons and devices. Hardin faces four counts for possession of prohibited weapons and devices, two counts were second degree and two were third degree. Pitman was named in 15 of the indictment’s counts. Two of them were for possession of prohibited weapons and devices with one second degree and one third degree. Pitman faces an additional 13 counts of third-degree certain person that all related to firearms that had not been returned or were in his possession despite a court order pursuant to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 1991.
Robert B. Smyth faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Christine Pagan and Kenneth Lopez-Atiles jointly face five counts, including two counts of second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, heroin and fentanyl, and one second-degree count for conspiracy.
Jared Williams was indicted on a single count of second-degree aggravated assault.
Reynaldo Velez was named in a two-count indictment for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. The indictment states that the victim was under the age of 13.
Dustin Mills was indicted on a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Sahara D. Brown and Joshua Figueroa were named in a 12-count indictment with each facing six counts. They each were named in separate third-degree counts for forgery, along with two counts each for third-degree uttering a forged instrument. They are also each facing a third-degree count for bad checks. There were four third-degree counts of theft and attempted theft with each named in two.
Hugo M. Maucher was indicted on two second-degree counts for leaving the scene of an accident involving death and violation of a public health and safety law.
Dominic C. Mullin faces a three-count indictment for second-degree aggravated assault and two third-degree counts for making terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jason Sierra and Exsavian A. Deida were indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy. Sierra also faces four additional counts. Two were in the third degree for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a bottle, along with two in the fourth degree for certain person and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sierra was previously convicted in Cape May County for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute in 2015.
David Beck was indicted on two counts of third-degree theft by deception, along with two third-degree counts of forgery and one fourth-degree count of theft of a credit card.