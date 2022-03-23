Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 13 indictments March 22.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Maria R. Barth was indicted on one count of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, along with two weapons charges of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a mirror, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The incident met the definition of domestic violence.
Robert S. Vanliew was named in a third-degree count for making terroristic threats, threatening to kill another person.
Nelson A. Dice faces a third-degree count for stalking and a fourth-degree count for contempt. The indictment states that Dice violated a pretrial release order.
Shannon Bersito was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and the other in the third degree.
Rene J. Sardinas was indicted for fourth-degree contempt of a pretrial release order. Sardinas is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Sean R. Hennessy faces three fourth-degree counts for criminal trespass, contempt of a restraining order, and contempt of a pretrial release order.
Everett L. Bauer was named in a fourth-degree count for contempt of a final restraining order.
Kali R. Efaw faces a fourth-degree count for cruelty and neglect of children.
Justine C. Marable was indicted on three weapons counts, including second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a revolver, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, an airsoft gun, and fourth-degree prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.
Lindsey M. Thompson faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault.
Kajuan R. Gales was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, along with fourth-degree resisting arrest.
Karen Kelly faces a four-count indictment, with three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a wrench, along with one fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Matthew Ercolani and Jennifer Beck were indicted jointly on two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and the other third degree, along with second-degree conspiracy.