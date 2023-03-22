Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 20 indictments March 21.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Enjzhon Burney-Farrell, Nasir R. Hardy, and Raymond R. Gipson were jointly named on three third-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, the weapons being two black and one green Glock .177BB guns. Gibson was independently named in a fourth-degree count for certain person not to have a weapon due to a conviction in 2016 for carrying a firearm without a license.
Dante Norton was indicted for fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids at a Sheriff’s Department officer. Norton has been lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility since April 2022. This incident joins with a long string of offenses committed while at the county jail, according to Corrections Division records.
Sidney Gary faces three separate counts for violations of community supervision for life. Gary was convicted in 2004 for endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment states that the current violations of his supervision include use of a CDS, failure to submit to testing, and failure to report.
Isaiah J. Ramirez was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .9mm Taurus handgun.
Louis J. Astacio faces a third-degree shoplifting count from an incident in Upper Township in September 2022.
Pamela J. Hernandez-Morillo was indicted on a single count of third-degree eluding police in January in Upper Township.
Kenneth Lopez-Atiles and Christine Pagan-Perez were jointly named in a seven-count indictment, with one count of second-degree possession with intent to distribute .5 ounces or more of heroin, along with two third-degree counts for intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The indictment contained three third-degree counts for possession of each of the controlled substances and a final third-degree count for money laundering.
Edwin Cruz-Perez faces an eight-count indictment, with three counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and two in the third degree. The indictment carried two counts for fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a machete and a wooden table leg, along with one third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. A 2012 conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon led to two fourth-degree counts for certain person.
Henry W. Decker was indicted for theft and possession of a CDS, both counts in the third degree, along with a fourth-degree count for prescription legend drug possession. The theft involved a motor vehicle which is consistent with the rise in motor vehicle thefts in the state and county.
Robert H. Kabusk faces two third-degree counts for theft, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, and unlawful possession of a weapon, a Walther BB gun. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for certain person due to a 2010 conviction for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
Joyce Weber was indicted on a single count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child related to an incident in Middle Township in November 2022.
Raymond A. Gentile was named in a three-count indictment, with two second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree aggravated assault.
Robert Greco faces two counts for aggravated assault, one count in the second degree and one in the third degree.
Nathaniel Barksdale was indicted on five counts. Two counts were for terroristic threats, each in the third degree. The other three counts were fourth-degree for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, stalking and certain person. Barksdale had a previous conviction in Delaware for aggravated assault.
Miguel Rivera and David Espinosa-Quinones were jointly named in an 11-count indictment, all in the third degree. Nine of the counts were for burglary involved in illegal entry to nine cars, one school bus and one flatbed truck. The other two counts were for theft and conspiracy.
Kelvin Fong was indicted on a single count of possession of a CDS, MDMA, in the third degree.
Andrew J. Hall and Chris S. Vega are both facing two third-degree counts for burglary and theft.
William S. Lang faces a third-degree count for theft in Ocean City July 6, 2022.
Robert Myers was indicted on a single count of possession of a CDS, heroin, in the third degree.
Quinten K. Turner faces a third-degree count for theft by deception related to an incident in Ocean City in January.