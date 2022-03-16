Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments March 15.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Ricardo Mercadowas indicted for first-degree drug-induced death. The indictment also contained three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, along with another third-degree count for hindering apprehension. The drugs in question were cocaine, fentanyl, and para-fentanyl. 

Matthew B. Torresfaces a count of third-degree aggravated assault, which the indictment says took place July 4, 2021, in Wildwood. 

David A. Young was named in a three-count indictment, with two counts of aggravated assault and one of resisting arrest. All counts were third degree. 

Mia L. Neriswas indicted on two third-degree counts for making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.The weapon was a knife. 

Cynetta M. Shawfaces an indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. 

Ruddy Narvaezwas indicted on two second-degree counts for vehicular homicide and violation of a public health and safety law. 

Sean Hennessyfaces two fourth-degree counts for criminal trespass and contempt. 

Ashlea D. Harriswas indicted for making terroristic threats in the third degree and stalking in the fourth degree. 

Jacob A. Daviswas named in a three-count indictment, each in the second degree, for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and burglary. Davis has been lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. 

Andrew C. Flynnwas indicted for making terroristic threats, third degree, and contempt, fourth degree. According to the indictment, Flynn violated a final restraining order one day after it was issued. 

Jaclyn C. Clarksonfaces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child, along with a fourth-degree count for assault by auto. The indictment states that Clarkson was driving under the influence at the time. 

Lisa D. Langfordwas indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. The weapon was pepper spray. 

Anthony Staleyfaces a fourth-degree count for shoplifting from a Middle Township merchant. 

Petro Delmonicowas indicted on two third-degree counts for theft and burglary in Ocean City. 

Nicholas Baldwinwas named in a single count of second-degree aggravated assault related to a Sept. 4, 2021, incident in North Wildwood. 

Eric J. Pannyfaces a third-degree count of shoplifting from a Middle Township merchant. 

Rene J. Sardinaswas indicted for fourth-degree contempt of a final restraining order and third-degree witness tampering.    

Gregory W. Bastardwas named in a three-count indictment, with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one second-degree count of aggravated assault. 

