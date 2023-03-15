Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments March 14.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Bianca Ravel was indicted on three third-degree counts for theft by deception, failure to make required disposition and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Yovannie Radford and Destiny Parker face separate counts of third-degree shoplifting and were jointly named on a count of third-degree conspiracy to commit shoplifting.
Anthony B. Kabbeko faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, fentanyl xylazine. Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative only authorized for veterinary use. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports that it is showing up in drug mixtures across the nation.
Timothy Blakeslee was indicted on two third-degree counts for theft and possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Michael S. Kendrick faces a two-count indictment for receiving stolen property and possession of a CDS, heroin. Both counts were in the third degree.
Michael A. Palardy was named in a two-count indictment for aggravated assault and resisting arrest, both third degree.
Christian J. Trainor was indicted on a single count of theft by deception.
Nelson Lopez-Rivera faces two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, each count in the third degree. Lopez-Rivera also was within 500 feet of the Wildwood Boardwalk, leading to an additional count for second-degree possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
Anthony P. Rivera faces a fourth-degree count of harassment while on probation. The act also managed to get him lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Nathaniel R. Richardson was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for contempt and harassment while on probation. Richardson is now housed at the county jail.
Jason Card was named in a single count of third-degree theft by deception.
Deshawn Blackman faces a single count of receiving stolen property in the third degree.
Katherine A. Heath and Alexander Elias were named in two third-degree counts for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting. Elias was individually named in a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methadone.
Katherine A. Heath was indicted for the second time by the same grand jury, this time for two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and fentanyl.
Dustin Mills faces a single count of fourth-degree criminal trespass.
Gerald F. Dearie was indicted for third-degree shoplifting in Middle Township in February.
Kevin P. Davidson was named in a single-count indictment for fourth-degree theft of property.
Breana L. James was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin.