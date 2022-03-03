Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments March 1.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Walter E. Langston was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and methamphetamine. He also faces three fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law, and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.
Almahdee C. Jefferson faces two counts of third-degree theft, which included a 2017 Land Rover, in Sea Isle City, in June.
Montez H. Young-El was named in a third-degree count for exhibiting a false government ID, along with uttering a forged instrument in the fourth degree.
Matthew L. Nagle was indicted for contempt in the fourth degree for violating the terms of a pretrial release order.
Christian M. Harris was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and third-degree resisting arrest. He also faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle while on second license suspension. The charges relate to an Oct. 31, 2021, incident in Middle Township.
Frank J. Garwood was named in a two-count indictment for theft, third degree, and unlawful use of a credit card, fourth degree.
Jessica Williamson was named in a 19-count indictment. All 19 counts were in the third degree. Williamson faces five counts of impersonation, four counts of theft, five counts of forgery, four counts of uttering a false instrument, and one count of attempted theft.
Joel D. Matthews and Moriah L. Hoyt face a four-count indictment, including third-degree counts for conspiracy, aggravated assault, and criminal restraint, along with fourth-degree contempt.
Jason M. Scarpato was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault.
Kevin Vega-Aguilar, Giovanni Alicea-Ocasio, and Marangeli Medina were indicted together on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of conspiracy, with all counts in the third degree.
Vega-Aguilar was also named in two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Vega-Aguilar was convicted in 2015 of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
Kassandra Pagan, Mariano Tuch-Gonzalez, Patrick McMichael, and Zulmarie Arroyo were each independently indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Maureen P. Gray was indicted for fraudulent use of a credit card, third degree, and theft of a credit card, fourth degree.