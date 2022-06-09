Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments June 7.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Allison M. Aaronwas indicted for second-degree impersonation, along with two third-degree countsfortheft by deception and insurance fraud.
Jesse Reamer Jr.faces a six-count indictment, with three counts of third-degree burglary, two of theft in the third degree, and one of theft in the fourth degree.
Leonardo I. Tohon-Taxwas named in a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Gregory M. Stilwellfaces two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS - LSD and cocaine.
Dennis Axelsson, Stephen M. Kurek, and Miguel Castillo-Hernandez were individually indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Garrett H. Broughwas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS - cocaine - along with threefourth-degreecounts for resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, and certain person. The certain person charge stems from Brough’s 2015 convictionforburglary.
Michael Dileo faces two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS and three fourth-degree counts, including two for unlawful possession of a weapon, two knives, as well as obstructing the administration of law.
Fatima Harmanwas indicted for second-degree eluding police related to an incident in Middle Township in April.
Rudy Y. Suchite-Aldanafaces four second-degree counts, two for sexual assault and two for endangering the welfare of a child.
