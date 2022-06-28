indictment graphic.png
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up nine indictments June 28.

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Joseph S. Stefanowas indicted on a count of first-degree attempted murder, along with two counts of aggravated assault, one second and one third degree. The charges related to an April incident in Ocean City. 

Michael J. Gullofaces a third-degree count for receiving stolen property. 

Michael J. Tracywas named in a seven-count indictment that included four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft in the fourth and third degree, along with one count of fourth-degree unlawful theft of a credit card. 

Robert J. Cast, Jesse J. Daisey, and Michael A. Heym were each indicted separately for third-degree possession of a CDS. Cast and Daisey face one count each, while Heym was named in two counts. 

Macy A. Castilhowas indicted on one count of fourth-degree shoplifting from a Middle Township merchant. 

Jaimi Hessfaces a single fourth-degree count of cruelty and neglect of a child. 

Matthew F. Konenwas indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and one fourth-degree count of obstructing the administration of law.

