Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments June 27.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Daniel D. Corkery was indicted on a single count of first-degree drug-induced death related to an incident in Wildwood in May 2022.
Christopher Berry faces a first-degree count of attempted murder from an incident in Lower Township in 2019.
Ashley A. Tracey was named in a one-count indictment for operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension in Wildwood.
Derek L. DaVito faces a four-count indictment, including two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a Ruger SR 22 handgun. The remaining counts were for criminal restraint in the third degree and aggravated assault in the fourth degree.
Robert A. Sharp was named in a 10-count indictment, with two counts of aggravated assault, one second and the other third degree, along with several weapons charges, including two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in the third degree and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. There was one additional count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the third degree. The weapons listed were a baseball bat, a hammer, a loaded rifle, and a slingshot. There was a fourth-degree prohibited weapon count for a defaced firearm and a fourth-degree count for contempt of a pretrial release order. Sharp is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Diane N. Wareham was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Charles P. Wendler faces a single-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Adam Reeves was indicted for third-degree burglary in Upper Township in September 2022.
Josue G. Franco was named in a single-count indictment for theft by deception related to an incident in Dennis Township in December 2022.
Cade Axelrod added to an already long list of charges with an indictment for fourth-degree throwing of bodily fluids at a sheriff’s officer while lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
