Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments June 21.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
DavidHefaces two countsforendangering the welfare of a child, one in the second degree and one in the third degree. The indictment claims that He was involved in the possession and distribution of child porn. He, 21, of Court House, was investigated based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Luis D. Rodriquez was indicted on twofourth-degreecounts for contempt of a final restraining order and harassment while on parole or probation.
Giovana Bovewas namedintwo third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to an incident in Ocean City in May.
Michael F. McGrathfaces a third-degree countfortheft.
John J. Appoloniawas indicted for second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a .22 caliber gun, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Eric J.Slobodjianfaces a seven-count indictment, including second and third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife. Two fourth-degree counts are for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to have a weapon.Slobodjianwas convicted of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, in 1994, in Cape May County. The final count in the indictment is second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Christian Reyes-Maldonadofaces two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and fencing.
Abigail M.Minarkwas indicted on three separate counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Dana V.Deblotwas indicted for third-degree shoplifting, in Middle Township, in June.
Alexander S. Koenigfaces two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property, a white Ford F-250, and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.