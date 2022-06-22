indictment graphic.png
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments June 21.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

David Hefaces two counts for endangering the welfare of a child, one in the second degree and one in the third degree. The indictment claims that He was involved in the possession and distribution of child porn. He, 21, of Court House, was investigated based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Luis D. Rodriquez was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for contempt of a final restraining order and harassment while on parole or probation. 

Giovana Bovewas named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to an incident in Ocean City in May. 

Michael F. McGrathfaces a third-degree count for theft. 

John J. Appoloniawas indicted for second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a .22 caliber gun, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.  

Eric J. Slobodjianfaces a seven-count indictment, including second and third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife. Two fourth-degree counts are for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to have a weapon. Slobodjian was convicted of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, in 1994, in Cape May County. The final count in the indictment is second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Christian Reyes-Maldonadofaces two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and fencing. 

Abigail M. Minarkwas indicted on three separate counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Dana V. Deblotwas indicted for third-degree shoplifting, in Middle Township, in June.    

Alexander S. Koenigfaces two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property, a white Ford F-250, and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance. 

 

