Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments June 20.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Corey S. Caffo, Jaquan Cambridge-Stokes, and Michael A. Logue were each indicted on a second-degree count of unlawful possession of a weapon. In each case, the weapon was a firearm. Caffo also faces two additional counts for second- and third-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, a firearm that lacks a serial number.
Emanuel Vazquez was named in a single-count indictment for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Smith & Wesson BB gun.
David A. Meyer faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Patricia A. Meehan was indicted on three third-degree counts for theft by deception, uttering a false instrument, and forgery. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for criminal simulation.
Eric J. Slobodjian was named in a 10-count indictment, with two counts for possession of a CDS and two for possession with intent to distribute. All four drug-related counts were in the third degree. The other six counts in the indictment were all in the second degree and included two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two .32 caliber firearms, two counts of possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime, and two counts of certain person. Slobodjian was convicted of burglary in 2018.
Jessica Miller was indicted on two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, dimethylpentylone and bromazolam.
Nichole Manzi faces a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids at a Middle Township police officer.
Branden Algarin faces a third-degree count for assault by auto.
Christopher W. Berry Jr. was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault.
Cade J. Axelrod faces three third-degree counts for burglary, criminal mischief, and attempted theft of a commercial fishing vessel.
Kevin Diaz-Perez was indicted for knowingly exhibiting fake government IDs.
Brenda L. Cohan faces a two-count indictment for third-degree and fourth-degree assault by auto in Ocean City in December 2022.
Minniesha S. Freeman was indicted on five counts, with two counts for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The other three counts were for possession of a prohibited weapon in the fourth degree. The weapons were two firearms. The prohibited weapons included two large-capacity magazines and a set of hollow-point bullets.
Sabrina L. Sweed and Alexandra D. Wiederhold were indicted together for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun. They also both face two fourth-degree counts of prohibited weapon possession due to a large-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets. Wiederhold also separately faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.